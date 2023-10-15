★ PREMIUM
15 photos as Liverpool train ahead of first Anfield European night of 2023/24

The Reds are getting ready to welcome European football back to Anfield and the squad were in a buoyant mood ahead of Union SG’s visit.

The weekend was shrouded in controversy after a series of refereeing errors were compounded by a last-gasp Joel Matip own goal to give Tottenham all three points on Saturday evening.

It appears the setback hasn’t dampened the players’ spirits as they prepare for the club’s first Europa League fixture at Anfield since the 2016 semi-final against Villarreal.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 4, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Liverpool FC and Union SG. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 4, 2023: Liverpool's Andy Robertson during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Liverpool FC and Union SG. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 4, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Liverpool FC and Union SG. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Trent Alexander-Arnold trained fully with the squad having made his return from injury as a substitute against Tottenham.

The right-back slot is likely to be filled by either him or Joe Gomez, who was only the current player who was at the club during the 2016 run to the Europa League showpiece in Basel.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 4, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) and Dominik Szoboszlai during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Liverpool FC and Union SG. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 4, 2023: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Liverpool FC and Union SG. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mohamed Salah is unlikely to start on Thursday night but he will make his 150th Anfield appearance should he play any part in the Group E clash.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 4, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Liverpool FC and Union SG. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 4, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Liverpool FC and Union SG. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 4, 2023: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Liverpool FC and Union SG. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 4, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (L) speaks with Mohamed Salah during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Liverpool FC and Union SG. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Harvey Elliott looks extremely likely to be given the nod from the first whistle and he showed his acrobatic side at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday afternoon!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 4, 2023: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Liverpool FC and Union SG. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 4, 2023: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Liverpool FC and Union SG. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 4, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Liverpool FC and Union SG. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 4, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Liverpool FC and Union SG. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 4, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Liverpool FC and Union SG. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 4, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Liverpool FC and Union SG. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jurgen Klopp will be keen to maintain his side’s perfect start to the Europa League campaign as they look to secure knockout qualification with the minimum of fuss.

The squad are getting ready for the penultimate fixture before the upcoming international break, with a trip to Brighton on the horizon this weekend.

A win would help the squad bounce back from the disappointment of Saturday evening and regain the much-needed momentum that had been built with the seven consecutive wins that came before it.

It has been a positive start to the season on all fronts to this point, let’s hope that continues on Thursday night!

