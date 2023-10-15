The Reds are getting ready to welcome European football back to Anfield and the squad were in a buoyant mood ahead of Union SG’s visit.

The weekend was shrouded in controversy after a series of refereeing errors were compounded by a last-gasp Joel Matip own goal to give Tottenham all three points on Saturday evening.

It appears the setback hasn’t dampened the players’ spirits as they prepare for the club’s first Europa League fixture at Anfield since the 2016 semi-final against Villarreal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold trained fully with the squad having made his return from injury as a substitute against Tottenham.

The right-back slot is likely to be filled by either him or Joe Gomez, who was only the current player who was at the club during the 2016 run to the Europa League showpiece in Basel.

Mohamed Salah is unlikely to start on Thursday night but he will make his 150th Anfield appearance should he play any part in the Group E clash.

Harvey Elliott looks extremely likely to be given the nod from the first whistle and he showed his acrobatic side at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday afternoon!

Jurgen Klopp will be keen to maintain his side’s perfect start to the Europa League campaign as they look to secure knockout qualification with the minimum of fuss.

The squad are getting ready for the penultimate fixture before the upcoming international break, with a trip to Brighton on the horizon this weekend.

A win would help the squad bounce back from the disappointment of Saturday evening and regain the much-needed momentum that had been built with the seven consecutive wins that came before it.

It has been a positive start to the season on all fronts to this point, let’s hope that continues on Thursday night!