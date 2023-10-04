Liverpool will play five times in the month of October, with four of those at Anfield, which should see an increased capacity amid expansion works.

The Reds saw September come to a close along with their unbeaten run, losing 2-1 to Tottenham in hugely controversial circumstances.

But there will be opportunities to turn their form around before long, with two games within the first eight days of October and another three to come later in the month.

That, hopefully, will be with more fans in attendance, as work on the Anfield Road Stand expansion continues with an increased capacity in the offing.

Here are the key dates for your diary, including women’s and academy fixtures.

October 5 – Union SG (H)

Five days after their frustrating evening at Tottenham, the Reds are back in action with their second game back in the Europa League.

This time – after their 3-1 win at LASK – it comes against Belgian side Union SG at Anfield, with Alexis Mac Allister‘s brother making the trip to Anfield.

Union SG are battling at the top of the Belgian Pro League, with a 3-1 victory over Charleroi the perfect preparation for the Group E clash.

Anfield will remain with a limit of around 51,000 fans for this fixture.

October 8 – Brighton (A)

After a continental tie, Liverpool visit another side vying in this season’s Europa League, with Brighton next up in the league.

Last time out in the Premier League, Roberto De Zerbi’s side were thrashed 6-1 by Aston Villa, and they face a trip to Marseille in Europe before this October 8 clash.

Liverpool will be without the suspended Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota, while Cody Gakpo and Thiago should also miss out.

October 9-17 – International break

This month brings the second international break of the season, with nations permitted to play up to two fixtures over the course of eight days.

Liverpool are expected to see the majority of their first-team squad called up, though Ryan Gravenberch has already been left out by the Netherlands.

October 15 – Women’s Merseyside derby

While mid-October marks the next round of internationals at men’s level, it sees the continuation of the Women’s Super League campaign.

For Liverpool, that means a marquee clash at Anfield, with Everton the visitors for a fixture that saw 27,574 in attendance last time around.

Matt Beard’s side began the season with a surprise 1-0 victory over Arsenal, in front of a WSL record crowd at the Emirates.

October 21 – Everton (H)

After the break brings another huge clash for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, and the second Merseyside derby held at Anfield in the space of seven days.

It could, it is hoped, see more than 51,000 fans in the stadium for the first time this season, with one report even suggesting Liverpool could hit their 61,000 capacity.

Everton have been in miserable form so far this term, becoming the first to lose to any of the Premier League‘s newly promoted teams when they were beaten 2-1 by Luton.

At the end of September, Sean Dyche’s side sat 16th in the table, having taken four points from seven games – with 17th-placed Luton holding a game in hand.

October 26 – Toulouse (H)

The penultimate game of the month is the first in a run of four in just 11 days for Liverpool, as Toulouse head to Anfield to mark the midpoint of the Europa League group stage.

Toulouse finished 13th in last season’s Ligue 1 – their first back in the top flight after two years away – but qualified for the Europa League via their triumph in the Coupe de France.

Like Liverpool, Toulouse were part of the Europa League‘s augural campaign in 2009/10, but spent the next 14 seasons until now without European football.

October 29 – Nottingham Forest (H)

Finally, mid-table Forest arrive at Anfield to end the month.

Klopp is likely to be rotating his squad between the meetings with Toulouse and Steve Cooper’s side, as trips to Bournemouth in the League Cup and Luton in the league come soon after.

It will be a relentless run as October turns to November, with the Reds hopefully having their form back on track.

Liverpool fixtures in October

First Team

Women’s

Aston Villa (H) – WSL – Sunday, October 8, 6.45pm

– WSL – Sunday, October 8, 6.45pm Leicester (A) – WSL Cup – Wednesday, October 11, 7pm

– WSL Cup – Wednesday, October 11, 7pm Everton (H) – WSL – Sunday, October 15, 4.30pm

– WSL – Sunday, October 15, 4.30pm West Ham (A) – WSL – Sunday, October 22, 3pm

U21s

Crystal Palace (A) – PL2 – Sunday, October 1, 2pm

– PL2 – Sunday, October 1, 2pm Blackpool (A) – EFL Trophy – Tuesday, October 10, 7.30pm

– EFL Trophy – Tuesday, October 10, 7.30pm Benfica (H) – PL International Cup – Sunday, October 22, 7pm

– PL International Cup – Sunday, October 22, 7pm Leeds (A) – PL2 – Sunday, October 29, 2pm

U18s