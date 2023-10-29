Jurgen Klopp has again rotated his side as Liverpool host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, with only four players keeping their places.

The Reds enjoyed a near-perfect night in the Europa League in midweek, with eight changes to the starting lineup and a 5-1 win over Toulouse.

Three days later, and it is back to domestic action as Forest visit Anfield for the 10th game in the Premier League.

Alisson is restored between the sticks in place of Caoimhin Kelleher, maintaining his record of starting every league game as No. 1.

Ahead of the Brazilian is a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Alexis Mac Allister takes over from Wataru Endo as No. 6, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch in the advanced roles.

The attack is comprised of Diogo Jota and the returning Mohamed Salah, with Darwin Nunez leading the line.

Jota’s involvement comes with Luis Diaz not part of the squad on compassionate grounds.

Cody Gakpo, Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo are among the substitutes at Anfield.

Former Liverpool players Neco Williams and Taiwo Awoniyi make the bench for Forest, but Divock Origi misses out due to injury.

Steve Cooper is expected to field a back five with Ola Aina and Moussa Niakhate coming in from the side that drew 2-2 with Luton last time out, as Harry Toffolo and Chris Wood drop out.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Jota, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Adrian, Gomez, Matip, Chambers, Endo, McConnell, Elliott, Gakpo

Nottingham Forest: Turner; Niakhate, Boly, Murillo; Aurier, Mangala, Sangare, Dominguez, Aina; Gibbs-White, Elanga

Substitutes: Odysseas, Worrall, Nuno, Williams, Toffolo, Kouyate, Santos, Yates, Awoniyi