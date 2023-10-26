Jurgen Klopp has made eight changes to his side as Liverpool host Toulouse, with 19-year-old Luke Chambers making his full debut at left-back.

It is another European night at Anfield and this marks the halfway stage of the Europa League group games, with the Reds have collected the maximum points so far.

Their next test is against Ligue 1’s Toulouse, who currently sit 10th in their domestic league and second in Group E – and Caoimhin Kelleher will be out to stop them getting on the scoresheet.

He sits behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and teenager Chambers, who starts at the left-back.

In midfield, Wataru Endo is handed another opportunity alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones, the latter of whom has one game remaining on his domestic suspension.

Finally, Harvey Elliott comes in on the right wing and is joined by Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez in attack.

Those changes mean a strong bench for Klopp, if required, with Cody Gakpo back from injury to join the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Youngsters Jarell Quansah, Calum Scanlon and James McConnell are also part of the squad.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Chambers; Endo, Gravenberch, Jones; Elliott, Jota, Nunez

Substitutes: Alisson, Jaros, Van Dijk, Quansah, Tsimikas, Scanlon, McConnell, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Toulouse: Restes; Costa, Nicolaisen, Diarra; Desler, Sierro, Schmidt, Casseres, Suazo; Dallinga, Donnum

Substitutes: Dominguez, Lacombe, Genreau, Cesar, Kamanzi, Mawissa, Begraoui, Magri, Bangre, Keben