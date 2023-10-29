Two assists and another all-action outing from Dominik Szoboszlai meant only one thing, widespread praise from Liverpool fans following the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The new No. 8 has been an ever-present for Jurgen Klopp since arriving in the summer, with Thursday’s game the first he has not played a part in on the pitch.

It was back to the full 90 on Sunday, though, and we again saw the traits that have endeared him to the masses so quickly, finishing with two assists and the third-most touches of any player (106).

A 93 percent passing accuracy was in line with the control Liverpool displayed throughout the victory and after the luxury of watching him do what he does best, Reds were full of praise…

I know we all bang on about him, but there's a reason for it: Dominik Szoboszlai is a very special footballer. Really does have everything, and only just turned 23. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) October 29, 2023

Watching Szoboszlai , Gravenberch and Mac Allister ball after watching Henderson & Milner ball for years. pic.twitter.com/IiCVLKjYkO — 11 (@TheSALAH_Role) October 29, 2023

It's incredible how Szoboszlai can just inject momentum and pace into our play. What a player. — Steve McVeigh (@Boxingscience20) October 29, 2023

szoboszlai is everything we’ve been screaming out for for years now, unreal — Jay Llewellyn (@JayLleweIIyn) October 29, 2023

Szobo can do everything. He can be a controller, he can be a transition player, I bet he can play in the fucking 6 too. He’s gonna be the most complete midfielder on this planet — Eden (@theKloppEnd_) October 29, 2023

Szobo is literally always on the ball. I’m genuinely shocked at how good he is. I thought he was a final third midfielder but he is ALL ACTION. — Kylian Mbappe (@PAkinmosa) October 29, 2023

Szobo and Macca. What a double signing. They’re everywhere especially Dom. — mcky (@metalmickey) October 29, 2023

Szobo has more g/a than any of our midfielders did last season pic.twitter.com/7IICyVmCAO — ???? (@TheThiagoEraV2) October 29, 2023

The Reds made that delightfully comfortable – ran their socks off out of possession and played patiently and clinically on the ball. Will never get bored of watching Szobo play! 2 assists and a hand in the goal that wasn’t. Some player. ???? Up the Reds! ?? pic.twitter.com/pjzP9edLfZ — Andrew JB (@AndyJB_8) October 29, 2023

Dominik Szoboszlai has 4 lungs. Everything he touches turns to gold. Thank God , Mason Mount rejected us. — Sushant Poudel (@sushant_poudel_) October 29, 2023

The 23-year-old has already played 965 minutes for the Reds in all competitions this season, with his importance to the side underlined without any delay.

He is dynamic, forward-thinking and seemingly never stops running – traits which Liverpool have longed for in midfield in recent years.

You suspect Szoboszlai is another one of those players who you have to protect for their own good when it comes to rest and rotation, and that is a testament to his character and how he plays the game.

Two goals and two assists so far, and many more to come no doubt.