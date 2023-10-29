★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 29, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Dominik Szoboszlai gives fans latest reminder he’s ‘everything we’d screamed out for’

Two assists and another all-action outing from Dominik Szoboszlai meant only one thing, widespread praise from Liverpool fans following the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The new No. 8 has been an ever-present for Jurgen Klopp since arriving in the summer, with Thursday’s game the first he has not played a part in on the pitch.

It was back to the full 90 on Sunday, though, and we again saw the traits that have endeared him to the masses so quickly, finishing with two assists and the third-most touches of any player (106).

A 93 percent passing accuracy was in line with the control Liverpool displayed throughout the victory and after the luxury of watching him do what he does best, Reds were full of praise…

The 23-year-old has already played 965 minutes for the Reds in all competitions this season, with his importance to the side underlined without any delay.

He is dynamic, forward-thinking and seemingly never stops running – traits which Liverpool have longed for in midfield in recent years.

You suspect Szoboszlai is another one of those players who you have to protect for their own good when it comes to rest and rotation, and that is a testament to his character and how he plays the game.

Two goals and two assists so far, and many more to come no doubt.

