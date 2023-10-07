Liverpool face a tricky away trip to Brighton this weekend and the manager has a number of moving parts to contend with when it comes to picking a team.

The Reds’ unbeaten run came to an end in controversial circumstances last weekend and they will be keen to put things right on the road at the Amex.

Both Liverpool and Brighton were in Europa League action on Thursday and face quick turnarounds to get themselves ready for this one, with more changes expected again from the manager.

The lineup against Union SG could offer us some clues into how we will shape up on Sunday, but there are plenty of discussion points across the pitch.

Here is how the Reds might look as they return to Premier League action.

Team news

Here’s what the boss told us as he previewed the trip to the South Coast:

Thiago has suffered another setback in the recovery from his hip injury

Cody Gakpo is unavailable but there is a “good chance” he will be back after the break

A timeline for Stefan Bajcetic‘s return is currently uncertain

Liverpool’s XI vs. Brighton

Klopp’s ‘midweek’ team have been able to develop some rhythm due to the recent schedule of two games per week, with nine changes being named against Union SG.

We can certainly expect more tweaks this weekend, but some of those who played on Thursday will be keen to keep their place against Brighton.

Ryan Gravenberch in particular produced an impressive Europa League display and will be knocking at the manager’s door in search of his first league start for the Reds.

This is how a likely 11 might look:

Here’s how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

With only a handful of fitness issues, the manager has a number of other options at his disposal should he choose to mix it up on Sunday.

Wataru Endo was removed at half-time during the 2-0 win over Union SG and could be handily placed to take the No. 6 spot against Brighton.

Ibrahima Konate has been in and out of the back four with injury problems this season and both Joe Gomez and Joel Matip will have one eye on his place given their impressive performances when they have stepped in.

An alternative Liverpool starting lineup could look something like this:

Endo to sit behind Szoboszlai and Mac Allister in the middle

Matip to partner Virgil van Dijk as he did against Tottenham

This is how it looks on paper:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

The Reds suffered a harsh setback at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will be even more motivated than usual to rectify it this weekend.

Whichever way the manager opts to go, the current depth in the squad is the envy of almost every side in Europe and Klopp has more than enough talent at his disposal to deal with the upcoming challenges.

Brighton are a strong side and the game represents one of the toughest tests so far this season, but three points will give Liverpool a great platform from which to kick on.

Up the Reds!