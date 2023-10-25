Liverpool lineup vs. Toulouse – Full-back decisions and at least 7 changes?

Jurgen Klopp could make several changes to the Liverpool side that beat Everton, for the Reds’ Europa League fixture vs. Toulouse at Anfield.

Liverpool’s triumph in the Merseyside Derby put the Reds back into form after an international break of waiting.

Toulouse are the next team up, and Klopp’s side will be hoping to rebuild the momentum gained early in the campaign.

The manager has a few selection conundrums, though – some good, some bad – and there will likely be plenty of changes.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up.

Team news

Here’s what Klopp revealed in his press conference:

Cody Gakpo “has been in full training since Sunday” and “is available for the squad”

Darwin Nunez “is fine for this game” after experiencing cramp during international break

Stefan Bajcetic “is not in team training,” nor is Thiago

Andy Robertson “had surgery and all went well,” but Klopp admitted “we don’t know how long [return] will take”

Liverpool’s XI vs. Toulouse

Liverpool have a busy run of fixtures with eight games, plus an international break, in the next five weeks and the manager has said “we will make a few changes” for the Toulouse match.

Rotation will be required but it shouldn’t worry supporters as the Reds have managed to come through both Europa League matches so far with two wins from two.

There could be opportunity to field other more inexperienced players, and Ben Doak would ideally be involved.

When Klopp was asked if there were fitness problems in the squad, Doak’s name didn’t come up, however the youngster didn’t take part in full training on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is what Klopp is likely to do:

Jones to play in midfield with Wataru Endo as Alexis Mac Allister gets a rest

Caoimhin Kelleher to return after missing the Union SG match through injury

Gakpo should start his first game since injuring his knee vs. Tottenham

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Kelleher; Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Chambers; Endo, Elliott, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

There are a couple of obvious choices to start, like Jones who is suspended domestically, but it is a game of balance for Klopp as he seeks to rest players while winning.

In the previous lineup, we included Luke Chambers. The young left-back debuted vs. Leicester and played half of the under-21s’ match vs. Benfica at the weekend, possibly with a view to featuring on Thursday.

He faces competition from Joe Gomez, Calum Scanlon and, of course, Kostas Tsimikas, while Robertson is out injured.

In this alternative XI we’ve gone for Tsimikas as, with the first-choice out until 2024, Klopp may try to play him into form.

Mo Salah starts with Diogo Jota and Nunez as Klopp tries to win the game early

Jarell Quansah is also a substitute, as Klopp plays a team close to his first XI

Alexander-Arnold keeps his place at right-back as he continues to get back to full fitness

Here’s how this alternate team would look:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Jota

As ever with these Europa League fixtures, it is very difficult to predict the team completely accurately as there are so many changes that could be made.

With Liverpool at home against Toulouse, who finished 13th in Ligue 1 last season, the fixture is one in which Klopp could well rest some key men.