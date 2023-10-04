Jurgen Klopp oversaw a 20-man outfield squad in training as his team prepare for the visit of Union SG in the Europa League, but two midfielders remain absent with injury.

While much of our attention and emotion has remained on what occurred over the weekend, believe it or not the Reds have another match to prepare for.

Union SG will arrive at Anfield on Thursday evening for the second Europa League group game, which is expected to see Klopp rotate his squad once more.

In his pre-match press conference, we heard more about VAR and Klopp’s personal desire to replay the Tottenham match, but little about team news.

Though, what we didn’t find out straight from the manager’s mouth we could spot from open training on Wednesday afternoon, with 22 players pictured out on the pitch at the AXA Training Centre.

Cody Gakpo, of course, was not present after his injury on Saturday, but Trent Alexander-Arnold remained with the group after his first minutes in north London after four games out.

The vice-captain spoke to the press before training and will be in contention to lead the team in the first European match of season at Anfield, in what would be his first start since September 3.

With both Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones suspended for the trip to Brighton on Sunday, their names on the team sheet are expected, as they will play no further part for the Reds until after the international break.

With the manager having effectively rotated his team in recent midweek matches, we ought to expect the same again, with the likes of Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak to benefit.

As for Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, the hope is that the pair will receive some much-deserved rest after playing more than 64 minutes with less than 11 players on Saturday.

That would mean the No. 10 doesn’t get his chance to play against his brother, Kevin, at Anfield – but he would not be worth risking ahead of Sunday’s return to his old club.

Youngster Luke Chambers was involved in training, he made his debut against Leicester last week, but Thiago (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Conor Bradley (back) remain absent with respective injuries.

Possible Liverpool XI vs. Union SG: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Doak, Jota, Jones

Liverpool squad in training on Wednesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Chambers

Midfielders: Jones, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo, Elliott

Forwards: Nunez, Diaz, Salah, Jota, Doak