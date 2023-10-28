Liverpool are aiming for their eighth consecutive Anfield win in all competitions when Nottingham Forest make the trip to Merseyside on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest

Premier League (10) | Anfield

October 29, 2023 | 2pm (GMT)

The Reds moved to within one win over securing their passage into the Europa League knockout stages in midweek, with five different goalscorers maintaining the feel-good factor at the club.

Jurgen Klopp rotated his team and will do so again for the visit of Steve Cooper’s side, who arrive 11 places below Liverpool in the Premier League table in 15th.

Here are 10 things you need to know ahead of the latest league game against Forest.

1. No new concerns

Cody Gakpo made his return off the bench against Toulouse, playing 24 minutes and notching an assist after missing the previous three games with a knee injury.

The Dutchman will be in contention to start against Forest, as will Ibrahima Konate after being rested from the squad entirely thanks to his busy schedule of late.

With no concerns to emerge from Thursday’s win, there will be a host of changes with the likes of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah returning to the XI.

Andy Robertson, Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic remain sidelined with injury.

2. Fortress Anfield

The Reds have played seven games on home soil across all competitions this season, winning every single one.

Liverpool may have allowed four visitors to hit the scoreboard, but the aggregate total heavily weights in the favour of Klopp’s side.

They have scored 21 goals – an average of three per game – compared to the five they have conceded, with Liverpool scoring three or more goals in five different games.

So, be prepared for goals in this one!

3. No Origi reunion

Divock Origi returned to the Premier League on loan earlier this summer after a year with AC Milan but a reunion at Anfield, as part of the matchday squad at least, looks to be off the table.

The forward is nursing an injured hip which is expected to keep him out for a number of weeks, meaning Klopp will not get the chance to see Origi back on the Anfield turf.

“I really hope, not for the game but for the occasion, that Divock Origi will be in the squad, I hope he is fit so that the people can give him a little hello,” Klopp said.

“He would deserve that, definitely.”

Let’s see if he travels with Forest anyway.

4. “World class” Salah

Mohamed Salah may be 31, but his physical condition is that of a much younger player and Klopp was all too happy to hail the influence and dedication of his No. 11:

“So now it’s slightly different, especially with Darwin when he’s playing, we have another speed player up there so that changed Mo’s position definitely. “He’s smart enough to adapt to all these different things. It’s a massive development since he arrived but he was, in all phases, world class. That’s probably the best you can say about a player. “Off the pitch he behaves like a grown man, besides that he’s still a young player! “He’s top fit, I think if we would scan him, the majority of the bones are probably 19 or 20 because he just keeps himself in such top shape.”

5. 3 ex-Reds with Forest, but none to start…

As abovementioned, there is to be no Origi for the visitors, who have a number of injury concerns leading into their trip to Anfield.

Another ex-Red, Taiwo Awoniyi is touch and go to feature and his presence would be a boost for Forest as he is their joint-top goalscorer – along with Chris Wood – with three goals.

Though Cooper revealed he would not be a starting contender, saying “nobody is going to return to the starting line-up” as he placed doubt on Anthony Elanga’s availability due to illness.

Felipe, Gonzalo Montiel, Danilo, and Callum Hudson-Odoi are sidelined and another former Liverpool player in Neco Williams will likely be named on the bench, with Serge Aurier favoured in his place.

Predicted Forest XI: Turner; Aurier, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo; Sangare, Mangala, Dominguez; Gibbs-White, Wood, Elanga

6. Jones still suspended

The Tottenham game feels like it unfolded a long time ago, and yet its impact is still being felt now as Curtis Jones remains unavailable for selection.

Thankfully, this is the last match of his three-game suspension before he is free to return to domestic action starting at Bournemouth in the League Cup.

He had started four league matches, including the trip to Spurs, before being ruled out and his availability from next week will certainly be welcomed.

7. Another 8 changes for the Reds?

The manager made eight changes against Toulouse and we could expect to see another eight on Sunday, with his usual suspects all fit and ready to return after a welcome breather.

It was a nice change to see Szoboszlai remain on the bench and have a night off against Toulouse, he will be fresh along with the likes of Alisson, Van Dijk and Luis Diaz.

Ryan Gravenberch has earned a place in the XI in recent weeks and it would not be surprising to see him retained along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez.

Possible Reds XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

8. Pre-match tribute

Before Sunday’s match, Liverpool will pay its respects to Sir Bobby Charlton with a minute’s applause, after his passing last week.

The players, managers and staff will wear black armbands in tribute to the former Man United and England great, who was close friends with the legendary Bill Shankly.

9. Who is the man with the whistle?

Chris Kavanagh is the on-field referee for the match.

He has refereed three Premier League games this season, including Liverpool’s 3-1 home win over West Ham last month.

Kavanagh was in charge of Chelsea vs. Arsenal last weekend – a 2-2 draw – which saw him criticised for a number of decisions, including the non-award of a penalty to the Gunners.

VAR is operated by Andy Madley, his assistant is Harry Lennard.

10. Follow the match with us!

Not for the first time this season, Liverpool will not be shown live on UK television for their Sunday kick off at 2pm.

But, as always, This Is Anfield will keep you informed and up to date on the all action with our matchday live blog, with Adam Beattie at the helm from 1.15pm (GMT).

Don’t forget the clocks go back an hour, Klopp may be happy for the extra 60 minutes!