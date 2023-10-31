Pep Lijnders has paid tribute to the “Scouse mentality” Dominik Szoboszlai has shown in the early stages of his Liverpool career.

The Hungarian has rapidly emerged as the creative heartbeat of Jurgen Klopp‘s new-look team following a £60 million move from RB Leipzig in July.

But it is his confident declarations away from the pitch that have won over fans as much as his impressive performances on it.

Earlier this week, Szoboszlai replied to a question regarding the Reds’ aims for the season by simply saying: “I want to win everything.”

And Lijnders has hailed the midfielder’s mindset, which he believes will stand him in good stead to be a huge success at Anfield.

“What’s not to like about Dom, huh? He just says it,” he said.

“It’s also Scouse mentality I think as well – to say it. They have dreams, and [who am I] to stop the dreams that we achieve and achieve the impossible, because that’s what they are saying.

“What’s most important with Dom, you see on the pitch what he does, he plays the last pass, for example this week, and Mo scores the goal.

“But for me it’s about that you can speak and you can say, but you have to show, not just the game, but you have to show on the training pitch.

“And not just the training field, at Kirkby here on the windy day, on the rainy day, when it’s freezing.

“So far it’s not November, December and January so he doesn’t know yet, but what I see now is that Dom has all of this.”