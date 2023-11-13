No Curtis Jones or Ryan Gravenberch in training for Liverpool, but there was a Conor Bradley sighting after an extended time on the sidelines in the final session before flying to Toulouse.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side can secure their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League with a win against Toulouse on Thursday, and he will again be expected to ring the changes.

He oversaw a 25-man squad at the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday afternoon, which included Luis Diaz amid the continued search for his father in his native Colombia.

How involved the No. 7 will be in Toulouse remains to be seen, but he will be expected to travel with the rest of the team to France.

Neither Jones nor Gravenberch were with the main group, however, which hints at the latter picking up a knock at Luton after the former was not risked due to a minor fitness issue.

Thiago, Andy Robertson and Stefan Bajcetic also remain out.

The manager will provide an update on the fitness of his squad later on Wednesday, when he previews the match in Toulouse at 6.30pm GMT.

The rest of the squad were put through their paces and it was a welcome sight to see Bradley involved having been sidelined with stress fracture in his back.

He was last involved with the team during the 4-4 friendly draw with Greuther Furth at the start of pre-season, and has now made a big step by being involved in parts of Wednesday’s session.

The 20-year-old is unlikely to be involved on Thursday given his time out of the team, but it is a positive development.

With Alexis Mac Allister suspended for Brentford‘s visit on Sunday, it would not be a surprise to see him start on the left of midfield in light of the absences in the position.

In an ideal world, though, you would still be resting him in addition to the likes of Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk.

A cold, blustery day at Kirkby, saw different clothing choices and some were even brave enough to pick shorts – though there may have been some regret after stepping outside!

And Van Dijk’s face (below) certainly seems to be quite the apt reaction to seeing anyone in shorts.

Caoimhin Kelleher is in line for his fifth start of the campaign, it will surpass last season’s tally (four) and will be his third in this competition.

Klopp has averaged 9.3 changes for Europa fixtures and it will not be a surprise to see more than that against Toulouse, as there is every chance Mac Allister is the only player retained from Sunday.

Here’s hoping the Reds secure their knockout place with two games to spare!

Liverpool squad in training on Wednesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Bradley, Chambers, Scanlon

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Endo, Elliott, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Doak