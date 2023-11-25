With injuries as well as positives to reflect on, we’ve picked out the key points from Jurgen Klopp‘s post-Man City press conference.

Here are five key points from the manager’s post-match press conference…

“I’m not silly”

Liverpool could have won the game on another day. Klopp explained: “We had a chance. I’m not silly, I see the game.

“If you ask who would have won the game more likely, it was City obviously. But we had our moments and we’ve won games with lesser chances agains City to be honest from counter-attacking.

“We don’t check if we are as good as City, so we want to be ready in these games to give them a proper game, and that’s what we did.”

The match’s “shadow”

While Liverpool didn’t win, Klopp deemed the only “shadow on this game” the injuries to Alisson and Diogo Jota.

Both players went down nursing what appeared to be muscle problems in the second half, with the goalkeeper forced to stay on for the closing moments.

The manager doesn’t know much yet but did say they “felt something. That’s something we’ll have to access. We will see.”

On the unusualness of Alisson‘s muscle injury, Klopp was asked if the ‘keeper’s Wednesday night fixture in South America could have played a part, to which he replied: “Am I allowed to mention that?”

He added: I spoke to him (Alisson) and he said ‘I only felt a little bit’ but we have to wait for the scan.”

Darwin Nunez and Pep Guardiola’s post-match confrontation

Unfortunately, the German couldn’t shed much light on what was said, commenting: “I’m not the one to explain because I was absolutely not involved, surprisingly!

“I love them both so tried to calm the situation down with knowing 100 percent what happened because I didn’t understand a word.”

Maybe Nunez could teach Klopp some Spanish while the Uruguayan continues to learn English.

One training session to prepare

Klopp was pleased with his team given the lack of build-up. “I know it’s part of the circus and all these kind of things,” the boss said.

“But, preparing the most difficult game of the season away at the Etihad with one session is already a challenge.

“It’s really tricky to do that in 30 minutes on the pitch and 45 in the meeting room.”

Trent’s performance

Klopp was full of praise for Alexander-Arnold after his first goal since May, saying: “He played a really good game, super influential.

“He changed it if you want with the position.

“He had still his moments with (Jeremy) Doku where he was really strong in the one-on-one situations. You could see in a lot of moments how difficult it is against him.

“Trent was pretty influential today, in a good way.”

