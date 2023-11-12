Jurgen Klopp praised Darwin Nunez as Liverpool’s defensive “standout” during the 3-0 victory over Brentford, with the striker having also “connected the game.”

Nunez may not have come away from Anfield with a goal, having seen two ruled out for offside, but it was one of the No. 9’s most complete performances.

Along with the assist for Mohamed Salah‘s opener, Nunez was heavily involved and dangerous throughout, which showed as he completed the full 90 minutes in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since the 3-1 loss to Brentford in January.

It was a difficult challenge for the striker and Liverpool as a whole, with Klopp lauding his role in “connecting the game.”

“How we controlled the moments we could control was absolutely exceptional,” the manager told reporters after the game.

“All the moments when we could keep the ball on the ground, when we could play football, when Darwin connected the game for us exceptionally, we were super dangerous for them.

“We scored wonderful goals, to be honest. It was a really good performance against one of the most difficult opponents you can face.”

Klopp added: “Generally, the defending was really good.

“Standout in this defending was, really, Darwin. Because Brentford wants to play long balls, that’s one thing, but we need to know when.

“We can only influence that with one player, when you start the pressing from the centre you have to go for the goalie – without getting the ball! – he passes to the centre-half and you follow that.

“So the work rate was insane.”