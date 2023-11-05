Liverpool make their first trip to Luton in 15 years on Sunday, and they will do so without a number of senior players.

The Reds are looking to make it five straight wins at Kenilworth Road having built up healthy momentum since the international break.

Jurgen Klopp has a few fitness issues to contend with as he selects his side, including a mixture of short and long-term absences.

Here is a look at who is in contention and who is expected to miss out on Sunday:

Curtis Jones has returned to the domestic fold following his three-game suspension, but the midfielder was absent from training on Friday, making his availability uncertain.

Ben Doak is also a doubt, but the teenager has returned to training following the muscle problem that has kept him out of action in recent weeks.

Luis Diaz has trained with the squad this week in preparation for Luton, but his ongoing family situation in Colombia means it is unclear whether he will be involved.

Conor Bradley and Stefan Bajcetic remain unavailable as they continue to nurse back and calf problems respectively.

The Reds are also expected to be without Thiago until after Christmas as he continues his recovery from the hip problem that has kept him out since April.

Andy Robertson remains absent following the dislocated shoulder he sustained on international duty with Scotland last month.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Luton

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Chambers, Scanlon

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Endo, Elliott, Jones*, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Diaz*, Doak*

*Doubt