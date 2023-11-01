Liverpool forced to change travel plans due to Storm Ciaran disruption

Liverpool’s travel plans have been disrupted due to Storm Ciaran’s impact, after knocking out Bournemouth in the League Cup.

Jurgen Klopp‘s team battled torrential rain and strong winds to beat Bournemouth 2-1 in a scrappy encounter at the Vitality Stadium.

They will have been hoping for a quick journey home with an away game vs. Luton scheduled for Sunday.

Their plans changed, though, when their post-match flight home was cancelled due to Storm Ciaran’s bad weather affecting Dorset and areas of the south coast.

Instead of flying, Liverpool will now travel back to Merseyside by bus but there was a silver lining for the manager.

Klopp said: “It was clear that it would be really storm wind, but it’s really different to play football in it.

“Now we drive home, long trip, but with going to the next round, it feels much better.”

Like the travelling supporters, Liverpool’s players will now arrive home in the early hours of Thursday morning, leaving just a couple of days preparation for their trip to Luton.

The journey by road is 265 miles from Bournemouth to Liverpool, and will take around five hours without a stop.

While the disruption isn’t ideal, the players will hardly be uncomfortable. They are well looked after in their luxury coach and might even be able to get some sleep on the way.

We’re not sure there will be too much singing, though, like on the supporters’ coaches where their attention will already be on the next round.

The next quarter-finals will take place on the week commencing December 18.