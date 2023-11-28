★ PREMIUM
KARLSRUHER, GERMANY - Wednesday, July 19, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (R) speaks with Lewis Koumas after a pre-season friendly match between Karlsruher SC and Liverpool FC at the Wildparkstadion. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC Under-21s  

Liverpool have “absolute nuisance” striker who coaches “forget is still an U18 player”

There are a host of talented forwards in Liverpool’s academy, with Lewis Koumas in particular catching the attention of coaches.

With four goals and three assists in his last eight games, 18-year-old Koumas is impressing Barry Lewtas and the Liverpool staff.

The U21 boss even told Liverpool’s official website: “You sometimes forget he is still an U18 player!”

Koumas made his debut for the under-18s when he was just 16 years old, but 2023 has been his breakout year.

Signing his first professional contract in January, he scored 16 goals last season and has carried his form into this campaign.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 1, 2023: Liverpool's Lewis Koumas scores the third goal past Crystal Palace's Jackson Izquierdo during the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Crystal Palace FC Under-21's and Liverpool FC Under-21's at the Crystal Palace Training Ground . (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Coach Lewtas added: “Lewis has been brilliant for us, he really has. He is a real energetic frontline player, loves to run in behind, he is aggressive in how he approaches the game and has really good technique. He is a really good footballer.

“He has fitted in great with the lads, he has a fantastic character and he just gets on with it, he really does. The other day when we were talking about Lewis, you forget he is still an U18 player. He has really matured the way he plays.”

Koumas has also shown potential when playing against senior players in the EFL Trophy.

“Against Barrow, playing against a senior backline, I thought he was great for us and for them he was an absolute nuisance, the way he played and approached the game,” Lewtas explained.

“I’m really pleased for Lewis. He has shown good versatility playing across the frontline this season and he is a player who has made massive progress this year.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 17, 2022: Liverpool's Lewis Koumas celebrates after scoring the third goal, his second of the game, during the Under-18 Premier League North match between Liverpool FC Under-18's and Manchester City FC Under-18's at the Liverpool Academy. Man City won 4-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With former professional footballer, Jason Koumas, as his father, Lewis has been on the path to a football career since he was a child.

In fact, when he was U11 level, the youngster joined Liverpool from Tranmere, the club his father played 200 times for.

The introduction of Ben Doak to the first team squad as proved Jurgen Klopp is willing to give youngsters a chance should they shine at youth level, and time is certainly on Koumas’ side.

