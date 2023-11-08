★ PREMIUM
2RKC8BB Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. 24th Aug, 2023. RJ - RIO DE JANEIRO - 08/24/2023 - LIBERTADORES 2023, FLUMINENSE X OLIMPIA - Fluminense player Andre celebrates his goal during a match against Olimpia at the Maracana stadium for the 2023 Libertadores championship. Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Credit: AGIF/Alamy Live News
Liverpool NOT planning January move for Andre – despite summer enquiry

Liverpool are not planning a January swoop for Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a mid-season move for the Brazil international since having a summer enquiry knocked back.

However, This Is Anfield understands that they do not intend to join any prospective mid-season race for Andre, who is thought to also be admired by Fulham and Arsenal.

Liverpool explored the possibility of a move for the 22-year-old as part of the midfield rebuild overseen by Jurgen Klopp and Jorg Schmadtke over the summer.

But they were given no encouragement that a deal could be struck at that point, with Fluminense determined to keep Andre for the remainder of their Copa Libertadores run.

That decision ultimately paid off, with the midfielder playing a key role in the Brazilian club’s first ever continental success.

2R121R5 Minas Gerais, Brazil: 10th May 2023: Estadio do Mineirão, Belo Horizonte, Brazil Serie A football, Minas Gerais, Brazil: Cruzeiro versus Fluminense; Andre of Fluminense, celebrates the goal from German Cano

They defeated Argentine giants Boca Junior in the tournament’s final in Rio de Janeiro on November 4.

For Liverpool, though, that summer snub meant they were forced to move onto other targets, with Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch subsequently signed instead.

As such, there are no plans to return for Andre despite Fluminense’s willingness to strike a deal in January.

And the continued links with a renewed move for his services have left Anfield insiders baffled.

