Mo Salah‘s latest game for Egypt was marred by a pitch invasion that saw Liverpool’s No. 11 targeted in an intense World Cup qualfier.

Egypt were 2-0 up against Sierra Leone in Liberia when pitch invaders ran onto the field of play in the 89th minute.

The first reached Salah before being tackled to the ground by several members of security and punched forcefully.

What his intentions are was unclear, though it must be said tensions were boiling over from the pitch to the stands as the game became more hot-blooded.

Salah was almost getting attacked by the opposition fans.

While this was happening, another supporter came from the stands of the Samuel Kanyon Stadium and ran in Salah’s direction.

However, before he reached the captain, Mohamed Abdelmonem confronted the invader and forced him to change direction.

Others ran onto the pitch, including a man in a Man City shirt, but were outnumbered by security personnel.

Thankfully, Liverpool’s winger didn’t seem too bothered by what was going on around him, but it is still an event that needs to be reviewed carefully with extra security arrangements made in future, as a result.

Whether Salah was in any real danger is unclear however, we do know that he has become the biggest name in African sport and his safety could come under threat should such incidents like this occur repeatedly.

A moment to the end of the match Several fans invaded the pitch and ran towards Mo Salah. Egypt defeated Sierra Leone 2-0

A moment to the end of the match Several fans invaded the pitch and ran towards Mo Salah. Egypt defeated Sierra Leone 2-0

Trezeguet brace and Mo Salah Ahmed Mostefa with the assists.

As mentioned, the game was a heated encounter, with Sierra Leone ending the match with nine players.

Derby midfielder Tyrese Formah received his second booking just 39 minutes into the game, while Abdul Jarju Kabia saw red in the 100th minute of the match.

Egypt eventually won the game 2-0 and have six points from six points from two games in their World Cup qualification group.

In the Pharoahs’ other game in this international window, Salah scored four as Rui Vitoria’s side thrashed Djibouti 6-0.

The sooner Egypt get qualification wrapped up, the better, from Liverpool’s perspective. In theory, Salah could then afford to miss some of their matches towards the end of the qualification stage.