Mohamed Salah‘s goal against Brentford saw him write his name into Liverpool’s history books again, with a goal in each of the opening home league games.

Remember when Salah was deemed a one-season wonder? What were they smoking when entertaining such thoughts, he’s truly made them eat their words.

The No. 11 is already in double figures for goals this season and, on Sunday, he added to his tally, but this one saw him achieve a Liverpool first.

Against Nottingham Forest, Salah joined Harry Chambers (1922) and John Aldridge (1987) by scoring in each of the club’s opening five home league games of a season, but the record is now only his.

By opening the scoring against the Bees, Salah has now scored in all of the club’s first six league games, scoring a total of seven in the run.

In that time, the Reds have hosted Bournemouth, Aston Villa, West Ham, Everton, Forest and most recently Brentford, with Salah key to Liverpool’s brilliant start to their home campaign.

Moreover, he is now only the fourth player in Premier League history to go on such a run, with Alan Shearer (1995/96 at Blackburn), Les Ferdinand (1995/96 at Newcastle) and Thierry Henry (2004/05 at Arsenal) all accomplishing the feat prior to Salah.

Not bad company to keep!

His latest strike also ensures that Salah has scored or assisted in each of Liverpool’s last 15 Premier League games at Anfield – he’s contributed 16 goals and three assists in the run so far.

Again, only Shearer and Henry have gone on such a run.

Liverpool do not play at home in the league again until December 3, when Fulham visit following the international break and they will know all too well that Salah is the danger man.

He’s not easily stopped, though.