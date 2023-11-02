★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Nunez has last laugh & Klopp pumped up – 4 things you may have missed from cup win

Liverpool notched their 12th win of the season to move into the last eight of the League Cup, but here’s what you may have missed from the trip to Bournemouth after it failed to be shown live on UK TV.

In conditions that Jurgen Klopp described as “brutal,” Liverpool put two goals beyond the Cherries to knock them out of the League Cup and book a quarter-final date with West Ham.

It was not the prettiest of football we’ve ever seen from the Reds, but it didn’t need to be, they simply had to get the job done.

Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez got on the scoresheet, and the manager was all smiles at the final whistle.

And if you didn’t manage to quite catch some, or all, of the contest, here are some things you missed.

 

Fist pumps from the boss!

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 1, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the Football League Cup 4th Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

While worldwide viewers may have been able to catch a glimpse of them, Klopp’s fist pumps were not as easily accessible for those in the UK but as you can tell, the boss absolutely loved what he saw.

Considering the conditions – the rain was falling sideways – Reds were out in force, and they deserved a pumped up Klopp making a bee-line for them!

We didn’t get to see them a whole lot last season, so it feels really good to have them back on the regular!

 

If you’re going to jeer, he’ll make you pay…

Nunez, he’s an enigma that you cannot help but love and while opposition fans may look to pounce on his every misstep, he had a pretty emphatic answer for those at Bournemouth.

A poor first touch from Trent’s delivery got a ‘wahey’ out of the Cherries faithful, but just seven seconds later the No. 9 had the ball in the back of the net in spectacular fashion.

The angle of the finish from the away end is simply delightful:

‘Nunez, Nunez, Nunez!’

 

39 more touches than any one else

“A really good game, wow,” Klopp assessed after the match. “We gave him the ball a lot, he had to do a lot with the ball.”

He, being Jarell Quansah, certainly saw the ball plenty – 114 times, to be exact. That is 39 more than any other player on the pitch, and the 20-year-old handled himself brilliantly.

The young centre-back made decisive stops and again showed he is not fazed by the step up to senior football – the Reds have quite the talent on their hands!

 

Waddles and chest bumps

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 1, 2023: Liverpool's match-winning goal-scorer Darwin Núñez celebrates after the Football League Cup 4th Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A place in the last eight of the League Cup, then. There’s every reason for optimism of a Wembley trip in February and the team continue to look as close as ever.

Despite the dire weather, the bench players made sure to seek out their team-mates and the fans post-match, while Trent and Kostas had an interesting chest bump situation going on as they congratulated one another…

It’s a real delight to watch these Reds every week and Jurgen was right, they’re very easy to love!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023