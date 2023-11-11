An early storm of goals set up a fantastic game as Liverpool’s under-18s impressed, beating Stoke 4-2 in the U18 Premier League.

Stoke City U18s 2-4 Liverpool U18s

Under-18 Premier League

Clayton Wood, November 11, 2023

Goals: Enright 13′, 63′; Kone-Doherty 2′, Kieran Morrison 20′, Pennington 12′, 68′

Where better to start than the beginning? Four goals in the opening 20 minutes gave both sets of defences no time to get set.

Less than two minutes had been played before Trent Kone-Doherty made his mark on the game. The young Irish attacker produced a great solo run to attack the box then finish from a tight angle.

Soon after, Cody Pennington doubled the lead with a brilliant curling strike, but the two-goal advantage would last less than a minute as Liverpool goalkeeper Kornel Misciur came off his line and tempted Luke Enright into a successful lob.

Liverpool only had to wait seven minutes to restore their advantage, and they had Pennington to thank.

The talented young midfielder read a loose pass in the opposition box before squaring to Kieran Morrison, who controlled well and calmly finished – a nice way to follow up his midweek hat-trick.

??? A second of the afternoon for Cody Pennington ? Watch #LFCU18s live on LFCTV GO now ?? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 11, 2023

Barring a helicopter landing next to the pitch, the game then quietened down but the goalscoring wasn’t over.

Just beyond the hour mark, Kone-Doherty was tackled in his own half by Lewis Walker. He proceeded to feed Enright who buried another chance.

Thankfully, Liverpool ensured the game didn’t become a tight one,as they responded quickly, once again through Pennington.

This one was an aesthetically beautiful strike as he cut onto his right and fired the ball against the post and into the top corner.

With 16-year-old Trey Nyoni recently being called up to first team training, the players know that good form will be noticed.

Liverpool U18s: Miscuir, Pitt, Gymiah, Laffey, Kelly, Trueman, Morrison, Pennington, Sonni-Lambi (Giblin, 90+1′), Onanuga, Kone-Doherty.

Subs not used: Furnell-Gill, Morana, O’Connor, Upton

Next Match: Newcastle U18s (H) – U18 Premier League Cup – November 25, 1pm (GMT)