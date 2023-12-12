With 2023 drawing to a close, we’re taking a look back at some of our favourite memories in photos. There were more high points than you might remember!

It was a mixed calendar year for us as fans, with the Reds failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2016 after a disappointing campaign on all fronts.

Jurgen Klopp and his players have bounced back emphatically, though, heading into 2024 right in the mix at the top of the Premier League pile having secured progression in the other three competitions.

While there was no silverware to show for the efforts of the last 12 months, Liverpool did manage to give us memories that will stay with us for a very long time.

Having sifted through those and very much ignored the occasional low points, we’ve picked out some of the best pictures from 2023 to get us in the mood for what is to come in the new year.

Let us know your favourite in the comments below!

Derby delight

With back-to-back 3-0 away defeats, there wasn’t much to shout about in the early weeks of the year.

Our yearly home victory over Everton did give us something to smile about in February, however, with the passion of Andy Robertson and the coolness of Mohamed Salah the pick of the bunch from the derby day snaps.

It was the first of two 2-0 Anfield wins against the Blues last year, more on the other later!

Early hope from Darwin

While the joy was short-lived, the euphoria of unexpectedly going 2-0 up against Real Madrid briefly gave us something to shout about in the first leg of the last 16 tie.

Darwin Nunez got the opener that night, a goal which elicited one of the loudest explosions of heard at Anfield throughout the entirety of the last 12 months.

What might have been!

Seven heaven

It was THE moment of 2023, possibly one of the moments of our lives.

Liverpool demolished their bitter rivals Man United 7-0 at Anfield back in March and words don’t do it justice, we’ll let the picture do the talking!

Diogo saves the day

If the Man United win was the best of 2023, the 4-3 victory over Tottenham was perhaps the wildest.

Liverpool cruised to an early 3-0 lead over their North London visitors in April, but needed to be bailed out in the dying moments by Diogo Jota after Richarlison – of all people – thought he’d rescued a late point.

Bobby’s emotional farewell

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when Roberto Firmino waved goodbye to Anfield after the last home game of last season against Aston Villa.

What a player, and what a man!

Miracle at St. James’

It could be a moment we look back on as pivotal in the title race, with Nunez’s late brace away at Newcastle back in August coming after the Reds had been reduced to ten men.

The Uruguayan came off the bench to steal the show with two almost identical finishes, pinching all three points from a game in which we’d have killed for just one.

A truly magical moment.

Molineux fightback

Just two boyhood Liverpool fans living the dream.

Harvey Elliott sealed all three points in the dying moments as the Reds came from behind to nick a 3-1 win away at Wolves back in September.

It may have gone down as an own goal, but nobody is taking that moment away from him!

Another win over the Blues

It was a third straight 2-0 win at Anfield over our blue neighbours in October, we can get on board with that being an annual occurrence!

The manager responded by giving it the big one to three stands – rather than the usual one – after the final whistle.

His facial expression towards Alisson was all of us that afternoon!

Diaz saves the day

It wasn’t the result we wanted, but our trip to Kenilworth Road in November produced perhaps the most poignant moment of the year.

Playing through unimaginable trauma with his father still being held in captivity back home in Colombia, Luis Diaz scored a dramatic late equaliser to rescue an unlikely away point away at Luton.

As you’d expect, his team-mates were quick to rally around him after full-time.

Trent silences the Etihad

Draws are rarely much use in a title race, but Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s equaliser at Man City was a priceless one and may well be looked back on as a defining moment.

It was also the goal from which his ‘shush’ celebration was born, but we didn’t have to wait long to see it again!

More heroics from the local boy

Liverpool’s No. 66 was the hero again eight days later, when his brilliant free-kick was cruelly given as an own goal in the first half.

No one was taking his winner away from him though, as the Reds completed a stunning late comeback to beat Fulham 4-3 at Anfield.

We don’t like doing things the easy way!

Elliott clinches it

He may have had his goal taken off him at Wolves, but Elliott was the indisputable saviour at Selhurst Park as the Reds came from behind to snatch three points at the death.

Liverpool capitalised on a Jordan Ayew red card to turn the game on its head, with Salah hitting his 200th for the club to level the scoring before the 20-year-old’s stoppage-time effort elicited bedlam in the away end.

Another huge moment on the road to what we hope will be glory in May.