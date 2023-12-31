While on his podcast, Ben Foster revealed how one Liverpool player in particular ‘blew everyone away’, including another ex-Man United player.

Speaking on Fozcast, retired goalkeeper Foster had some serious praise for a former Liverpool captain.

Sitting next to fellow ex-Watford player Tom Cleverley, Foster recalled when Liverpool beat the Hornets 5-0 at Vicarage Road in 2021.

“This one player in particular shone out like you wouldn’t believe,” Foster began.

“Jordan Henderson in midfield, right, was just (puffs cheeks out).

“Honestly, everyone of us came off the pitch and we just said the same thing, didn’t we?”

Cleverley explained that Henderson was “so important to that team.

“He was like an on-field manager, who’s got so much quality to go with it. Even players like (Sadio) Mane and (Mo) Salah were looking at him like ‘Give us information, help us’!”

With Henderson as captain, the Reds won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup.

Despite being surrounded by international superstars, Foster explained how “Every one of us was just blown away by how he had every one of them Liverpool players on toast. They would have followed him to anywhere.

“If they were all stood on the edge of a mountain and he’d said ‘right, jump in now’, they’d have gone ‘Yeah, cool’.”

Under Jurgen Klopp at that time, Liverpool had the balance just right between technical quality and hard work. Cleverley, a midfielder himself, explained that another quality helped Henderson stand out.

“Communication is a dying art of football, especially it’s a rare thing to have a superstar, who’s not got an ego, to be able to listen to someone like that,” the academy coach said.

“And those players, Salah, Mane, they completely respected Henderson, knew he was their leader and, like Fozzy said, they would have followed him anywhere that day.”

Foster backed up his old Man United teammate, emphasising: “You’re talking about Mo Salah here, yeah.

“Mo Salah, one of the greatest players to ever play in the Premier League, and he’s listening to every word and he’s going ‘Yeah, cool. Yeah, wicked, will do’.

“And he, from that, learns to communicate better with other people.”