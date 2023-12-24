★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
LFC WINTER SALE

UP TO 70% OFF!

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 23, 2023: Liverpool's Wataru Endo (R) is fouled by Arsenal's Kai Havertz during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Fans laud Wataru Endo “masterclass” vs. Arsenal – “Thank you Chelsea!”

Liverpool fans were given further evidence of Wataru Endo‘s worth to the side with a strong display – on a booking – in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Endo was the least-anticipated arrival of the summer at Anfield, but the Japan captain is proving just as influential as Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Saturday saw him make his 15th start for Liverpool and his sixth in a row – by far the longest consecutive streak in Jurgen Klopp‘s current starting lineup – and he excelled.

The 30-year-old came away with the third-most touches of any Reds player (60), completing the second-most passes (42) and winning the ball with all three of his tackles.

He played for the entire second half on a booking, too, showing his discipline as he played the full 90 minutes and helped hold things together at the base of Klopp’s midfield.

Though the likes of Ibrahima Konate and even Joe Gomez were held up as Man of the Match candidates, and Mohamed Salah‘s stunning goal deserved headlines, it was Endo who many fans were drawn to.

Taking to social media during and after the 1-1 draw, Liverpool supporters hailed their No. 3.

Endo’s worth to the side has been hammered home during Mac Allister’s extended absence due to a knee injury, but Liverpool are already planning for a spell without him.

The visit of Newcastle on New Year’s Day is set to be his last game before departing for the Asian Cup, which could see him miss up to eight fixtures.

If he picks up a yellow card against Burnley on Boxing Day, he will be forced to sit out the January 1 clash too, with five bookings warranting a one-match suspension.

Who would have thought the low-profile, £16 million signing from Stuttgart would be so indispensable by Christmas?

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023