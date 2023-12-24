Liverpool fans were given further evidence of Wataru Endo‘s worth to the side with a strong display – on a booking – in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Endo was the least-anticipated arrival of the summer at Anfield, but the Japan captain is proving just as influential as Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Saturday saw him make his 15th start for Liverpool and his sixth in a row – by far the longest consecutive streak in Jurgen Klopp‘s current starting lineup – and he excelled.

The 30-year-old came away with the third-most touches of any Reds player (60), completing the second-most passes (42) and winning the ball with all three of his tackles.

Fast becoming the No6 we've been begging for, steady improvement every game, still room for improvement but well done Wataru Endo!?pic.twitter.com/626s8E4lJc — Davolaa (@Davolaar) December 23, 2023

He played for the entire second half on a booking, too, showing his discipline as he played the full 90 minutes and helped hold things together at the base of Klopp’s midfield.

Though the likes of Ibrahima Konate and even Joe Gomez were held up as Man of the Match candidates, and Mohamed Salah‘s stunning goal deserved headlines, it was Endo who many fans were drawn to.

Taking to social media during and after the 1-1 draw, Liverpool supporters hailed their No. 3.

Honestly, no bias, Endo and Rice looked no different in levels on that pitch. Endo has been really solid since he has been signed and against arguably the best DM around, he showed he can hang ? £16m, steal ?? pic.twitter.com/F6s4lg7woj — sarib ????? (@saribk01) December 23, 2023

Wataru Endo had a brilliant game today. He was at the heart of our intense pressing today. 42/48 Passes Completed

3/3 Tackles Won

6/11 Duels Won

2 Interceptions

1 Clearance pic.twitter.com/R4TKTF2rCL — Pranav (@pranav_m28) December 23, 2023

Endo is dependable, was for Stuttgart and will be for Liverpool. Give him a task and he’ll do it, well. Replicating his Bundesliga form now, can be a key cog in the midfield gear ?? https://t.co/NfH9DefcDU — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) December 20, 2023

What a fantastic player Endo is, thought he was absolutely brilliant again tonight. ?? Seems mad that other big clubs did not take him from Stuttgart, our gain tho for sure. — Toxteth Kopite?? ???????? (@Forde_TheRed) December 23, 2023

2 difficult tests for Endo in our last couple of games and I think he's done his job perfectly fine both times. He deserves more praise than what he gets. — ?? (@_JakeeLFC_) December 23, 2023

Can’t get over Endo’s performance. Didn’t need to do much in possession but he was doing everything that a prime Fabinho would do without the ball. Would absolutely love if he becomes our starting #6 on merit — bp ?? (@borgixprxdeli) December 23, 2023

Can't believe that Endo performance, he's not supposed to be this good. When we have a fully established long – term 6, whether that comes in the transfer market next summer or via someone like Baj, we've got an incredible rotational player. — SamWebo (@lfcwxbb) December 23, 2023

This Endo monsterclass pic.twitter.com/L6T5uYZL8V — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) December 23, 2023

From what I watched today, Endo was the £100m midfielder in the holding role. Even on a yellow saving Trent’s mistake, he was outstanding in the 2nd half. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) December 23, 2023

Endo was every bit as good as Rice today and I don’t wanna hear any more about it ? — Ashleigh Monk (@missyash8) December 23, 2023

Endo's been fantastic. Even after the yellow he's not stopped being relentless. — Red (@TaintlessRed) December 23, 2023

Thank you @ChelseaFC Imagine if we have spent 115m for Caicedo, instead 15m for Endo ? pic.twitter.com/BtzJmsdL5I — LeosGoals (@LeosGoalss) December 23, 2023

Endo’s worth to the side has been hammered home during Mac Allister’s extended absence due to a knee injury, but Liverpool are already planning for a spell without him.

The visit of Newcastle on New Year’s Day is set to be his last game before departing for the Asian Cup, which could see him miss up to eight fixtures.

If he picks up a yellow card against Burnley on Boxing Day, he will be forced to sit out the January 1 clash too, with five bookings warranting a one-match suspension.

Who would have thought the low-profile, £16 million signing from Stuttgart would be so indispensable by Christmas?