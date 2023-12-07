Liverpool now know when they will kick off their FA Cup journey in what promises to be another tricky third-round tie.

The Reds were drawn against Arsenal in Saturday’s draw for what will be their sixth meeting with a Premier League side at this stage of the competition in the last seven seasons.

It has been an extraordinary run of bad luck in cup draws for Jurgen Klopp, who did manage to get his hands on the trophy as part of a domestic cup double back in 2021/22.

The Gunners will play host at the Emirates for this one, and that meeting will take place on Sunday January 7, kicking off at 4.30pm (GMT).

The contest will be shown live on BBC One in the UK.

The two clubs’ last meeting in the competition came back in 2014, when Arsenal were 2-1 winners in the fifth-round tie courtesy of goals from Lukas Podolski and eventual Red Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

More famously, late heroics from Michael Owen in Cardiff saw the Reds snatch victory from the Gunners in the 2001 final, the second of three trophies lifted by Gerard Houllier’s side that season.

Arsenal have made a strong start to the Premier League season and the two sides will meet later this month in what is likely to be a crucial clash at the top end of the table two weeks prior to the cup tie.

Mohamed Salah isn’t expected to be available for selection as he is likely to have departed for the Africa Cup of Nations, which for Egypt will begin on January 14 against Mozambique.

Klopp has an impressive record against Arsenal as Liverpool boss, getting the better of them on 11 occasions while drawing five and losing four.

He will be hoping to continue that trend in the two upcoming encounters with Mikel Arteta’s side in the next few weeks.

Let’s hope we can take the first step to Wembley with a win over the Gunners next month!