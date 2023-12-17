For the first time in the WSL, Liverpool Women recorded a win over Man United and it came thanks to a mature comeback performance, with the 2-1 scoreline ending the year on a high.

Man United Women 1-2 Liverpool Women

WSL (10), Leigh Sports Village

December 17, 2023

Goals: Toone 3’; Koivisto 33’, Hinds 69′

The first of two meetings with Man United on the same day started with Matt Beard’s side travelling to Manchester for their final match of 2023.

The Reds headed into the clash knowing they had never won against United since their introduction to the WSL, and an early goal for the hosts gave an impression that run would continue.

Ella Toone had the final touch inside three minutes after United first hit the post and then saw Teagan Micah’s parried save fall into the path of the England international.

Liverpool flirted with danger with careless mistakes in possession, and they almost conceded again straight away, with a back-pass intercepted by Melvine Malard. Thankfully, the shot from a tight angle only hit the side netting.

Those reactions from MARY EARPS! ?? It’s a BIG save late on in the first half ?#BarclaysWSL @ManUtdWomen pic.twitter.com/RpQSHBrMKU — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) December 17, 2023

Slowly, the Reds started to pose a threat with speed behind United’s defence, and their ability to absorb pressure was rewarded through Emma Koivisto, who directed the ball into the net for 1-1 – though an arm may have been involved.

Missy Bo Kearns thought she’d got Liverpool ahead with a brilliant quick volley from close range, but her effort was matched by the save of Mary Earps.

HT: Man United 1-1 Liverpool

United started on the front foot in the second half but it was the Reds who threatened the goal first. Ceri Holland asked the first question and another came from the subsequent corner.

And it was by that method that the Reds got ahead on the scoreboard. Shanice van de Sanden – moments after coming on – won the corner and the ball fell perfectly for captain Hinds to convert for 2-1.

The CAPTAIN on the scoresheet! ©? Look what it means to the @LiverpoolFCW

skipper – @taylorhinds_! ?#BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/19OAnyZj8d — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) December 17, 2023

A flare made its way onto the pitch from the Liverpool end with the comeback completed, Beard’s side showing maturity to turn it around and manage the contest.

A nasty head collision with less than 10 minutes on the clock left Gemma Bonner unconscious after showing no fear when clearing her lines, and there was plenty of relief as she sat up and slowly walked off the pitch.

Micah made important interventions in Liverpool’s goal in the final exchanges to protect the lead and ensure 2023 ended on a winning note, leaving the team fifth in the table.

From a 6-0 defeat in this same fixture last season, it’s been quite the turnaround!

Liverpool: Micah; Koivisto, Fisk, Clark, Bonner (Kiernan 87′), Hinds; Nagano, Kearns (Hobinger 63′), Holland (Lundgaard 93′); Lawley (Van de Sanden 66′), Haug

Subs not used: Spencer, Parry, Daniels, Enderby, Flint

Next match: Bristol City – FA Cup – January 13, TBC