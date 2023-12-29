Liverpool will kick off their 2024 with a meeting with struggling Newcastle and Jurgen Klopp is previewing the contest on Friday morning.

It is an early press conference from the boss as he prepares for his side’s latest challenge, with the Reds bidding to keep themselves firmly in the title picture at the start of the new year.

Klopp will address the media at 9.45am (GMT) at the AXA Training Centre, where we are expecting a full fitness update for the squad and his thoughts on where his team are placed at the halfway point in the season.

Our coverage updates automatically below:

* Remember to subscribe to This Is Anfield on YouTube to watch every LFC press conference in full.