With Kostas Tsimikas joining Andy Robertson on the long-term absentee list with a broken collarbone, Liverpool could look to recall a high-performing loanee.

Tsimikas is expected to be missing for at least six weeks after a fall during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

The Greek was taken directly to hospital during the game at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp confirming it was “at least” a broken collarbone in his post-match press conference.

It comes with awful timing considering Robertson is not yet able to rejoin contact training after surgery to repair a serious shoulder injury in October.

Joe Gomez is poised to take up duties as first-choice left-back, with youngsters Luke Chambers, 19, and Calum Scanlon, 18, in reserve.

But Liverpool do have another option to consider as they plan for a period without both Robertson and Tsimikas – albeit with the former hopefully back in training next month.

Per the Courier, there is a clause in the club’s agreement with Dundee that allows Wales left-back Owen Beck to be recalled in January.

“We are still in talks just now,” manager Tony Docherty explained earlier this week. “We are happy and they are happy.”

Docherty was speaking before the setback for Tsimikas, though, which could certainly complicate things – with Liverpool’s priority being to ensure adequate cover for themselves.

It should be noted that Beck is currently nursing a groin injury himself, but the 21-year-old played the full 90 minutes in last weekend’s 1-0 win at Ross County and was expected to be involved in Saturday’s postponed clash with Aberdeen.

The situation is one that can be managed, according to Docherty, who has admitted he would simply need to “put the reins on him a wee bit.”

“He is that type of player that he is all in whether it is a gym session, a 90-minute game or a training session he is all in,” the manager explained.

“It is testament to how well he is doing. He puts absolutely everything into everything he does.

“At times it is about putting the reins on him a wee bit, in terms of his training load.

“You have to remember the amount of football he has played. He has had a great season but at times you need to put the reins on him a wee bit.”

Beck has started all but one game for Dundee in this season’s Scottish Premiership, along with three out of four in the League Cup, clocking the full 90 minutes in every appearance.

The likelihood is that Liverpool will view his development best served out on loan, but injuries to Robertson and Tsimikas could force their hand.