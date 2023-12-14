★ PREMIUM
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - Thursday, December 14, 2023: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah (L) celebrates after scoring the first equalising goal during the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 6 game between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Liverpool FC at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans know there’s no need for dead rubber “moaning” – but ‘offside’ call questioned

There was a clear message shared after Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Union SG, and that is there are bigger fish to fry than our youngest European team losing a dead rubber.

Jurgen Klopp named Liverpool’s youngest-ever starting lineup in European competition against Union SG, a luxury earned by qualifying with a game to spare.

Expectations had to be tempered and two first-half goals from the hosts highlighted the weaknesses in the side, though Jarell Quansah’s well-timed strike was the obvious highlight.

However, there was a dubious offside call for the Belgium side’s opening goal – with images not quite matching up to the onside decision.

With nine changes to the lineup, which included three teenagers, we were never going to be treated to the game of the decade, and the biggest factor was coming through unscathed when it came to injuries.

Yes, some struggled, but it is best to view this like a pre-season outing, we don’t need to dig too deep with this one – and it was the general consensus…

 

We really don’t need to be concerned with the result…

“Great run out for younger players
Good effort against a very motivated team

“And remember all you sad complainers…
This match did not matter at all”

Cole DBiers in TIA comments

 

It may have been a dead rubber, but that looks a little offside to us…

A dead rubber afforded Liverpool the chance to rest and rotate, if Klopp had not done so he would have been criticised – we all remember when Diogo Jota got injured in similar circumstances…

The Europa League group stage is all wrapped up, and now all attention is on the league and the League Cup, we can be top of the table at Christmas – let’s just focus on that!

Onto United on Sunday. Up the Reds!

