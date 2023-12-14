There was a clear message shared after Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Union SG, and that is there are bigger fish to fry than our youngest European team losing a dead rubber.

Jurgen Klopp named Liverpool’s youngest-ever starting lineup in European competition against Union SG, a luxury earned by qualifying with a game to spare.

Expectations had to be tempered and two first-half goals from the hosts highlighted the weaknesses in the side, though Jarell Quansah’s well-timed strike was the obvious highlight.

However, there was a dubious offside call for the Belgium side’s opening goal – with images not quite matching up to the onside decision.

With nine changes to the lineup, which included three teenagers, we were never going to be treated to the game of the decade, and the biggest factor was coming through unscathed when it came to injuries.

Yes, some struggled, but it is best to view this like a pre-season outing, we don’t need to dig too deep with this one – and it was the general consensus…

We really don’t need to be concerned with the result…

Liverpool are top of the league, already won their group so able to rest every senior player either entirely or partially, and yet all people on here are doing is moaning and criticising. Absolutely weird. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) December 14, 2023

Pretty pointless reading into anything that happens in this game. pic.twitter.com/FnhWfKXNvF — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) December 14, 2023

Can’t believe Liverpool’s youngest ever European side lost on a potato field in Belgium. Ah, well. We’ll get over it. To Sunday… — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) December 14, 2023

Based on this game, I'll be deeply concerned if we field turn up at Anfield to face United with a side full of kids and fringe players who've never played a minute together. — El Mans (@el_mansfield) December 14, 2023

Some people are actually angry at this? Vastly inexperienced side playing away from home in Europe against a side top of their domestic league Group wrapped up Not to mention it's still 2-1 and we don't start playing until 80+ pic.twitter.com/p8bNDsUPWQ — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) December 14, 2023

Another memorable night for the Liverpool Academy #academy #LiverpoolFC

8 starters and 2 more off the bench who all experienced time at The Liverpool Academy before graduating into the 1st team?? A disappointing result but good learning experience for the youngsters pic.twitter.com/htT24TcJPW — Neil Mellor (@NeilMellor33) December 14, 2023

It wasn't good but it wasn't embarrassing either. No injuries. Young lads didn't make names for themselves. Senior lads were poor. But it really was a thrown together side. All eyes on the weekend. — Taffin (@CalvLyfeson) December 14, 2023

“Great run out for younger players

Good effort against a very motivated team “And remember all you sad complainers…

This match did not matter at all” – Cole DBiers in TIA comments

No injuries and a decent training session. Now we have a few days to teach Nunez the offside rule and hope he can end his 9 game goal drought against United ? — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) December 14, 2023

It's a dead rubber for us and a game they need to win. No wonder we're getting beat. Get over it FFS — Haz (@HazLFC97) December 14, 2023

No one got injured, a good run out for the young lads, Quansah scored a beauty, top of the group, top of the league. To those who are, Stop moaning and have a good night ?? pic.twitter.com/1XkXyedCP5 — Chloe bloxam (@ChloeBloxam) December 14, 2023

It may have been a dead rubber, but that looks a little offside to us…

The two times we've been fucked over by decisions in Europe (so far) haven't mattered. Still irritating, mind. — Steven Kelly (@SteKelly198586) December 14, 2023

How is that not offside? pic.twitter.com/rcKjewXssM — Liverpool Fanpage (@Liverpoolfp_) December 14, 2023

Thought it was offside when it happened. Literally shown no replays after decision https://t.co/nC4KoTCcIi — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) December 14, 2023

? I don’t know anymore pic.twitter.com/SC9D7fMSca — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) December 14, 2023

A dead rubber afforded Liverpool the chance to rest and rotate, if Klopp had not done so he would have been criticised – we all remember when Diogo Jota got injured in similar circumstances…

The Europa League group stage is all wrapped up, and now all attention is on the league and the League Cup, we can be top of the table at Christmas – let’s just focus on that!

Onto United on Sunday. Up the Reds!