The Reds will round off their Europa League group stage exploits with a dead rubber against Union SG, but who will Jurgen Klopp be without for the contest?

Thursday’s game represents a rare opportunity for the manager to rotate his team with no consequence, meaning we can expect to see a mixture of youth and squad players take to the field in Belgium.

Klopp does still have several injury issues to contend with, but a number of them would have been unlikely to feature given the nature of the contest.

Liverpool will, however, be keen to end Group E on a high and the manager will undoubtedly choose an XI capable of carrying out a professional job against the Belgian Pro League leaders.

Here is a look at who is out and who is available for the midweek clash.

There were 27 players in training at Kirkby as the Reds prepared for their travels, but Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah will all be staying at home after being handed a rest by the boss.

Alexis Mac Allister will be missing for this game and the next after a “stud went through the muscle to the bone” during the win at Sheffield United, making it a “tricky” injury.

Joel Matip may have played his last game for the club after suffering a ruptured ACL during the dramatic comeback win over Fulham earlier this month, and he has now successfully undergone surgery.

After that game, Jurgen Klopp told us that Diogo Jota is “running” in training, but a timeline for his return remains uncertain and he won’t be fit for this one.

Spaniards Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic are still out of action for the foreseeable with hip and calf issues respectively, with both not expected back until the new year.

The same can be said for Andy Robertson, but recent reports have suggested he will be back fit “next month.”

Liverpool squad named vs. Union SG

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Pitaluga, Mrozek

Defenders: Quansah, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Bradley, Chambers, Scanlon

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott, McConnell, Hill

Forwards: Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Doak, Gordon, Koumas