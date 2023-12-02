Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they look to keep pace with the league leaders by taking care of business against Fulham.

The Reds kept up their perfect home record this season with a 4-0 thumping of LASK on Thursday and will be hoping to continue that trend this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp made nine changes to his side as Mohamed Salah turned captain in the Europa League, and we can expect a similar number of tweaks for the visit of Marco Silva’s team.

Here’s a look at how Liverpool could shape up for their latest Premier League encounter against Fulham.

Team news

Here is a full fitness rundown ahead of the contest:

Liverpool’s XI vs. Fulham

The Reds are suffering something of a mini-crisis in the fitness department as things stand, but the squad still have plenty of depth to cope with the challenges that lie ahead.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have established themselves as two of the first names on the teamsheet, but the third midfield spot remains up for grabs.

Rotation up front in midweek also opens up a range of possibilities up front, but Jota’s injury does leave Klopp now picking three from four instead of five.

We can expect more changes, but this is how a likely XI would look for the Reds:

Curtis Jones to return alongside Szoboszlai and Mac Allister

Darwin Nunez to regain his place at the top of the pitch

Ibrahima Konate to join captain Virgil van Dijk at the back

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Much of Klopp’s team will pick itself this weekend, but there are a number of spots up for grabs should he choose to mix things up against Fulham.

Joel Matip has impressed when called upon this season and started in the top-of-the-table clash with Man City last weekend.

Ryan Gravenberch will also feel he has done enough to earn himself a fourth league start, having also shone after coming off the bench at the Etihad.

Here is a look at how an alternative lineup might shape up:

Gravenberch to start in midfield instead of Jones

Matip to partner Van Dijk at centre-back

Cody Gakpo to keep his place after the brace against LASK

That means the Reds would look something like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Whichever way the manager chooses to go on Sunday, Liverpool should have more than enough quality to take three points from their meeting with 14th-placed Fulham.

The Reds have won all 10 of their home games across all competitions so far this season and will need to maintain that record if they are to keep pace with Arsenal and Man City.

Despite the injuries, Klopp has plenty of permutations to pick from as he prepares his side for another vital clash at Anfield, as demonstrated by the variety of options across the park.

Another big afternoon awaits, up the Reds!