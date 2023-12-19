Jurgen Klopp has insisted he and his Liverpool staff are “completely calm” over Darwin Nunez‘s form, with goals to come as the striker “has all the moments.”

After a frustrating display in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Man United, Nunez has now failed to score in each of his last 10 games for Liverpool.

Over six hours of football, the Uruguayan’s drought comes amid growing concern among supporters over his all-round game, and in particular his discipline and decision-making.

But Klopp is relaxed when it comes to the development of his No. 9, telling Ben Foster in an interview for Amazon Prime that there is a “big difference” in Nunez this season.

Put to him that James Milner told Foster the biggest raw talent in the squad he left in the summer is Nunez, Klopp replied: “Milly didn’t play together with Dom Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch!

“He knows all the others, but they have a lot of talent as well, so where they can make the next step.

“But he’s right, Darwin is like that.

“The big difference between Darwin now and Darwin last year is obviously he’s completely settled as a person.

“The [Fulham game] is a very good example, one chance he could have done better, the other chance he’s doing everything right and it’s about an inch, crossbar.

“Trent’s ball, crossbar, back off Leno, in; his ball, crossbar, out. Where’s the difference really?

“He has all these moments, and his understanding and his involvement in our third goal, header to Mo, Mo passed to [Wataru]…these things are so important.”

It is important to note Nunez’s contribution beyond scoring goals.

Even against United, when the 24-year-old completed just eight passes, four of those resulted in chances for his team-mates – the fourth-most of any player per FotMob.

“He stays in the games, he super positive in and around the game,” Klopp continued.

“He was a bit aggressive a little bit in the wrong way at the beginning, when things don’t go well. He’s completed relaxed in these moments now, he is aggressive but in the right way.

“So yes, I’m really, really happy with what I see in the moment. And the rest will come. We are completely calm, that’s how it is.

“Could he have scored more goals? Yes, of course. Could he have more situations? I don’t think so.

“He has all the moments, now we have to work on the last touch.”