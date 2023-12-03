★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's Wataru Endo (L) celebrates with team-mate captain Virgil van Dijk after scoring the third goal to equalise and level the score at 3-3 during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. Liverpol won 4-3. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Liverpool with “unbelievable show of character” as fans hail game-changer Endo

Liverpool gave us quite the scare when going behind late at Fulham, but two goals in a minute secured a dizzying 4-3 win – epitomising winning when playing poorly.

Anfield has been a fortress for Liverpool so far this season, winning all 10 prior to Fulham’s visit, but they were handed their biggest test and lesson on Sunday.

That was due to the Reds gifting clear routes to goal with sloppy and passive defending.

They conceded three goals and with only 10 minutes of normal time left, they were behind on the scoreboard – but this when you need four world-class goals across 90 minutes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold twice delivered, while Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo also stunned supporters to make up for passive defending that allowed frustration to simmer.

As one can imagine, there was a lot to unpack regarding the performance and the emotions of it all!

 

If there’s one thing we can say, the Reds are resilient…

 

Defensively, the Reds were lacking

“Didn’t think the gap between Alisson and Keleher was that big. Gakpo and Endo charged the comeback” – yeahman45 in TIA comments.

“What a crazy game of football, one that feels great when you are on the right side but could have been a sucker punch otherwise.

“Well, we need to stop being complacent as we can’t rely on worldies every game.” – Srikanth Suresh in TIA comments.

“Our defensive frailties are exposed as soon as we don’t have the best keeper in the world between the sticks. Thankfully we’ve been bailed out by 4 worldies today.”

Adam in TIA comments.

 

Klopp subs did not all hit the mark, but Endo certainly did…

Wow, that was quite something! Four absolute cracking goals from Liverpool but a big lesson in defence moving forward, we cannot be that passive.

We don’t have Alisson back there and while Caoimhin Kelleher is a good goalkeeper in his own right, he’ll be rusty and it requires the entire team to keep the intensity and their wits about them.

We’ll take the three points, though!

