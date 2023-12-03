Liverpool gave us quite the scare when going behind late at Fulham, but two goals in a minute secured a dizzying 4-3 win – epitomising winning when playing poorly.

Anfield has been a fortress for Liverpool so far this season, winning all 10 prior to Fulham’s visit, but they were handed their biggest test and lesson on Sunday.

That was due to the Reds gifting clear routes to goal with sloppy and passive defending.

They conceded three goals and with only 10 minutes of normal time left, they were behind on the scoreboard – but this when you need four world-class goals across 90 minutes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold twice delivered, while Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo also stunned supporters to make up for passive defending that allowed frustration to simmer.

As one can imagine, there was a lot to unpack regarding the performance and the emotions of it all!

If there’s one thing we can say, the Reds are resilient…

When Fulham went 3-2 up, this pre-match stat came to mind. Liverpool might not always be great but they’re usually resilient. Up the Reds. pic.twitter.com/RJ428dn06G — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) December 3, 2023

An unbelievable show of character, that. Liverpool looked leggy and on their way to a defeat they couldn't have complained too much about with 10 minutes remaining. But we are surely seeing the emergence of another title-challenging team that simply won't accept defeat. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) December 3, 2023

We're like Terminator 2, shooting itself in the foot and it just somehow grows back as good as new. Heart attack-shaped football team. — Steven Kelly (@SteKelly198586) December 3, 2023

Liverpool just wanted to add to their points-won-from-losing-positions record — nate (@natefc) December 3, 2023

I deliberately didn't say a word there as I didn't want to Jimmy Jinx it – but wow. What. A. Response. — smtm_lfc1975 (@smtm_lfc1975) December 3, 2023

Defensively, the Reds were lacking…

Well, Fulham defo deserves that cause our fucking defence is so fucking nonchalant, again, like during this whole game! If you act like that, you’ll get punished… — Kristian Andersson? (@KAndersson86LFC) December 3, 2023

“Didn’t think the gap between Alisson and Keleher was that big. Gakpo and Endo charged the comeback” – yeahman45 in TIA comments.

“What a crazy game of football, one that feels great when you are on the right side but could have been a sucker punch otherwise. “Well, we need to stop being complacent as we can’t rely on worldies every game.” – Srikanth Suresh in TIA comments.

“Our defensive frailties are exposed as soon as we don’t have the best keeper in the world between the sticks. Thankfully we’ve been bailed out by 4 worldies today.” – Adam in TIA comments.

Without a first team DM to screen the defence, Liverpool have depended upon the midfield functioning as a unit & Alisson’s brilliance 1vs1 this season. Jones for Gravenberch would seem a sensible change, more focus on positional discipline & retention needed. — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) December 3, 2023

Kelleher is poor for both goals, but the process of Fulham moving the ball from point A to B was far too easy. Liverpool really lax and nowhere close to compact enough — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) December 3, 2023

Klopp subs did not all hit the mark, but Endo certainly did…

Credit to Endo. The first of the subs who was asked to play in his best role. Fabulous goal but also just allowed others to be in spaces they were more suited to. — Red (@TaintlessRed) December 3, 2023

Couple of accounts on here owe Endo a big apology. Delighted for him. Good in midweek & played massive part in us pulling that game out of the fire. Is never going to be an elite dealbreaker DM, but was not bought to be one. Is here to fill Hendo/Milner void & doing it very well. — Iver Hanrahan (@IverHanrahanGP) December 3, 2023

Endo, Gakpo and Tsimikas were huge today And trent is trent. An absolute superstar — Samy (@sazzam31) December 3, 2023

Trent's winner has made us all forget about Wataru Endo's masterclass off the bench. I love him ?? — The Kop Watch (@TheKopWatch) December 3, 2023

So happy for Endo. Got some unfair stick. What a big goal and even his substitution people was thinking why bring him on https://t.co/7HHmyOiirE — Gym Guy (@A_GymGuy) December 3, 2023

Wow, that was quite something! Four absolute cracking goals from Liverpool but a big lesson in defence moving forward, we cannot be that passive.

We don’t have Alisson back there and while Caoimhin Kelleher is a good goalkeeper in his own right, he’ll be rusty and it requires the entire team to keep the intensity and their wits about them.

We’ll take the three points, though!