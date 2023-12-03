Man City suffered a surprise setback in the Premier League title race, as they conceded late to draw 3-3 with an injury ravage Tottenham side.

While Liverpool snatched victory from the jaws of defeat at home to Fulham hours earlier, Man City‘s title defence took a blow at the Etihad.

Against a Tottenham side missing nine senior players due injury, Pep Guardiola saw City concede in the 90th minute to draw 3-3.

Son Hueng-min had opened the scoring early on only to cancel it out with an own goal at the other end, before Phil Foden put City 2-1 up heading into half-time.

Giovani Lo Celso then restored parity with an effort midway through the second half, but Jack Grealish then looked to have sealed it late on.

There was time for a late twist, though, with Dejan Kulusevski converting in the final minute of normal time to send the visiting supporters into raptures.

Both sides pushed for a last-minute winner, with six added on as stoppage time, but the final whistle blew for a 3-3 draw.

It is the fifth time City have dropped points in 14 games in this season’s Premier League, and leaves them a point behind Liverpool in third.

Liverpool, now sitting second after their win over Fulham, are just two points off leaders Arsenal, who beat Wolves 2-1 on Saturday.

City’s draw means it is the first time since 2017 that they have failed to win in three consecutive games in the Premier League.

They could be in more trouble, too, with Erling Haaland appearing to tell referee Simon Hooper to “fuck off” after the final whistle.

Next up for the champions is a trip to fourth-placed Aston Villa on Wednesday night, when Guardiola will already be without the suspended Grealish and Rodri.