What Liverpool’s 5 New Year’s resolutions should be for 2024

The New Year brings a fresh start, and the Reds are not short on possible resolutions for 2024 – let’s just hope Liverpool stick to these!

It is hard to believe that another year is over and a new one is upon us, where has the time gone?

The year has been one of change and evolution for Jurgen Klopp and his side, with a number of lows making way for hope for what is it to come.

Tradition states it is time to make New Year’s resolutions, and these are what Liverpool’s should be…

To stop conceding first…

In 2023, Liverpool conceded the first goal of the match on 22 occasions – far too often for our liking.

It means the Reds have had to consistently put more energy into turning the scoreboard around in their favour, which accumulates over time and adds unwanted stress on us all.

We would be appreciative if this stops being a thing in 2024.

To maintain Anfield as a fortress…

Anfield has been forced to be at reduced capacity thanks to the ongoing work on the Anfield Road Stand, but that has not left the door ajar for the opposition.

Quite the opposite. Liverpool won their first 11 home matches across all competitions this season and previous to that, lost just two of their 25 Anfield games in 2022/23.

We all know the power of Anfield and how not letting the opposition have even a sniff serves the rest of the campaign on the road, and it’s only going to become more formidable when 61,000 fans are inside.

What a sight, and what an advantage, that will be.

Return to the Champions League…

The competition will look a little different from next season, but Liverpool must ensure their absence from Europe’s top table is limited to just a single season.

Not only are their financial incentives, but it is where every player and fan wants to be, and it is where Liverpool belong.

There is plenty of competition in 2023/24 but the Reds have the know-how and ability to qualify through the Premier League, though we wouldn’t mind a Europa League trophy to go hand in hand.

It is all about getting the results, by any means necessary.

To be unpredictable for the opposition…

Last season, that saw a change in Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s positioning and it proved a masterstroke to get the No. 66 back in his stride and for an upturn in the Reds’ form.

It has continued in earnest this season, even with late moves into midfield, but we would not say no to more unpredictability from Klopp and Co. – wether that be with the lineups, formations or set-pieces.

Teams found Liverpool out last season and when they have done so this season so far, there is still obvious signs for improvement as Liverpool 2.0 continue to gel and find their feet together.

Unpredictability is an under-rated asset and the Reds would be best placed to serve it up a little more often.

To be restored as the team nobody wants to face…

When Liverpool are on, they are hard to stop. But when too many are off the pace, there is no longer the unwavering expectation that they will still find a way to win.

The Reds’ job is to bridge the gap between their best and their worst and live out Klopp’s wishes to be “the one team nobody wants to play against.”

We have had it before and we can definitely be that again. We have already seen the resilience among this squad and the close bonds they’re forming, now to be that consistent force in every competition.

Resolutions for the fans

We can’t just focus on the team, so we have some for the fans as well: