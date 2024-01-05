James Milner and Joel Matip are just two recent examples of Liverpool success stories on free transfers, so which players could be next to fit that bill?

Transfer windows offer the chance for clubs to put their hands in their pockets, with the Reds splashing out around £150 million on a midfield rebuild last summer.

Gems can also be found in the free transfer market, however, as Liverpool have discovered on multiple occasions throughout the years.

With plenty of players across Europe approaching the end of their contracts, opportunities to pinch signings for nothing could present themselves this summer.

For those based outside of England, there is even the chance to agree a pre-contract from January.

Let’s take a look at some realistic options Liverpool could look at on frees in 2024, factoring in how useful they would be given the makeup of the current squad.

Lloyd Kelly – Bournemouth

Age: 25

Club: Bournemouth

Nationality: England

Position: Centre-back, left-back

Liverpool’s need for a left-sided defender has been much discussed throughout the last year, and Lloyd Kelly could provide a cheap option for Jurgen Klopp.

The Bournemouth defender has been linked with Liverpool since 2018, and 2024 could be the year he finally makes the move.

So far this season, he has started just eight Premier League games, with injuries hampering his momentum.

The 25-year-old typically operates as a left centre-back but is also capable of doing a job at left-back, something which could appeal to the Reds.

With Matip likely to depart on a free transfer of his own this summer, Virgil van Dijk turning 33 and ongoing injury issues across the back four, there is likely to be a requirement for multiple defensive signings over the coming windows.

Liverpool may have to overcome the hurdle of the player’s entourage first, though. In 2020, The Athletic reported that former sporting director Michael Edwards “was angered by how the player’s agency conducted itself.”

Tosin Adarabioyo – Fulham

Age: 26

Club: Fulham

Nationality: England

Position: Centre-back

Sticking with the defensive theme, Tosin Adarabioyo is another centre-back who could become a useful option at the back for Liverpool.

Like Kelly, the 26-year-old would become a welcome boost to the squad’s homegrown quota, something which is has been a consideration in the market for a number of years.

He was rated highly at Man City as a youngster, and featured in each of England’s youth teams up to and including under-19 level.

While he wouldn’t be a nailed-on starter, the club could do worse than adding an additional option that leaves no dint in the transfer budget.

Federico Redondo – Argentinos Juniors

Age: 20

Club: Argentino Juniors

Nationality: Argentina

Position: Defensive midfielder

A name that will be less familiar to Liverpool fans, Federico Redondo could be an exciting prospect given his profile.

The Argentine is just 20 years of age and operates predominantly in the No. 6 role, a position for which Wataru Endo remains the squad’s only current senior specialist.

He has four caps in an impressive Argentina U23s side to his name, but a torn muscle bundle injury is currently keeping him out of action for Alexis Mac Allister‘s former club.

Leandro Barreiro – Mainz

Klopp’s connections to his former club could come in handy if the Reds are to pursue Mainz midfielder Leandro Barreiro.

He too typically features as a holder in the middle of the park, and has racked up an impressive 52 caps for Luxembourg despite still being just 24.

Age: 24

Club: Mainz

Nationality: Luxembourg

Position: Defensive midfielder

Barreiro has made his way through Mainz’s youth academy and helped them on their way to securing back-to-back top-flight finishes in 2021/22 and 2022/23.

The midfielder currently plays alongside Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg, but both could find themselves making their way to Anfield this summer should the club see fit.

Reports indicate that he is expected to leave the Bundesliga side this summer, with Benfica said to be the most likely destination according to recent links.

Sebastian Caceres – Club America

Age: 24

Club: Club America

Nationality: Uruguay

Position: Centre-back

Not to be mistaken for former Reds defender Sebastian Coates, fellow Uruguayan centre-back Sebastian Caceres may be of interest upon the expiry of his current deal.

Caceres plays for Club America in Mexico City, and was part of a back line that finished second in the Liga MX last season.

He already has nine senior caps to his name for his country, playing every minute of World Cup qualifying for Uruguay so far.

It won’t be the first time he has played for a club bearing our name if he made the switch, having broken through at Liverpool FC in Montevideo, Uruguay prior to his move to Mexico.