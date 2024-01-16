Andy Robertson is still on track to return to training at the end of January, with the Liverpool left-back currently in Dubai doing “proper sessions.”

It is now over three months since Andy Robertson played for Liverpool, but he is finally nearing a return and has been stepping up his recovery in Dubai.

On Instagram, he posted photos of him training and added that it had been a “good week away.”

Before Liverpool’s League Cup match against Fulham on January 9, Pep Lijnders revealed that Robertson “will be checked by the surgeon.

“And if he does that scan and we see everything [so] that we can really progress him, he will go to Dubai for a week to do proper volume sessions, proper sessions, so that will be good for him.”

It appears everything has gone to plan and Robertson’s shoulder is healing. The left-back’s Instagram story makes clear how hard he is working in the United Arab Emirates’ warm weather.

If Lijnders is correct, this means he is on course to return to team training “at the end of this month.”

In the Mail, journalist Lewis Steele said that Robertson is “progressing well and is ramping up work on the training pitch.”

He added that “Robertson has not yet been permitted to take part in contact training,” most likely due to the fragile nature of his problem, that saw him dislocate a joint in his shoulder.

Something that has compounded Robertson’s injury has been the additional blow of losing his deputy, Kostas Tsimikas.

In December, the Greek broke his collarbone after a push from Bukayo Saka sent him flying into Jurgen Klopp, taking the manager down with him.

It was the left-back who came off worst and he is still absent, expected to return slightly ahead of schedule, at a similar time to Robertson.

The last update on Tsimikas also came from Lijnders, with the assistant manager saying on January 9: “Kostas is progressing really well, really quick.

“So hopefully both of them – Robbo and Kostas – will be back at the end of this month to train with the team.”

Joe Gomez has done a great job playing in their absence, however his attributes aren’t suited to being an attacking full-back who provides width.

If Robertson can get back close to his best, it would be a major advantage as Liverpool push for the Premier League title.