Following his harsh sending off on New Year’s Day, a Liverpool loanee has escaped further punishment having had his appeal upheld by the FA.

Tyler Morton joined Hull on a season-long loan deal back in the summer and has made 20 appearances for the Championship side so far in 2023/24.

The midfielder will be able to make his return earlier than initially expected, with his three-match suspension having now been overturned.

His evening was cut short in harsh circumstances with the score still 0-0 in his side’s meeting with Sheffield Wednesday on Monday evening.

STRAIGHT RED! ? Correct decision or harsh? ?? pic.twitter.com/rim3NivvZu — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 1, 2024

Morton’s challenge on Djeidi Gassama was deemed to be a red card offence by referee Darren Bond, with around 10 minutes of the first half remaining.

The 21-year-old went in strongly, but not recklessly, on the winger and can count himself unfortunate that he wasn’t allowed to continue in the contest.

It ended up being costly for Hull, who were eventually beaten 3-1 by Danny Rohl’s relegation-threatened side.

Hull lodged an appeal after the incident and were successful in their efforts to see Morton’s ban removed following a review from a three-person independent panel.

The outcome means the Wirral-born youngster will be available for his side’s FA Cup third-round clash with Birmingham, which will take place on Saturday afternoon.

He had also been set to miss the league visit of Norwich and the subsequent trip to Sunderland, but he will now be in contention to feature in both.

Morton has enjoyed a successful spell on loan at the Tigers since his temporary move in the summer, having seen his stint at Blackburn cut short last season due to injury.

The midfielder made nine senior appearances for the Reds during the quadruple chase of 2021/22, including getting the full 90 minutes at the San Siro away to AC Milan in the Champions League.

He will be hoping to continue his progress with the Championship side, with a view to working his way back into Jurgen Klopp‘s plans for 2024/25.

Hull have typically deployed the 21-year-old as part of a double pivot in a 4-2-3-1 this season, and with a shortage of defensive midfield options at Anfield he will be keen to leave a lasting impression between now and the end of the campaign.