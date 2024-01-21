Jurgen Klopp‘s substitutions have proved to be consistent game-changers this season, and the Reds are already only one goal away from matching last season’s tally!

Liverpool substitutes have been involved in 30 goal involvements this season – 15 goals and 15 assists.

A goal by a substitute today will equal the tally scored by players coming off the bench for the whole of last season (16).

As for their record at Bournemouth, in all competitions, the Reds have won 7 of the 11 meetings, with two draws and two defeats. In their last five visits, they’ve conceded only twice.

Strong on the road

Liverpool seek a fourth consecutive away league win for the first time since March 2022.

Klopp’s side have lost only one of their last 15 away Premier League games – at Tottenham last September. Since that defeat at Spurs, Liverpool are unbeaten in 13 league games.

A win today will see Liverpool amass 22 points for the season away from home – only one point short of the whole of last season.

The Reds are 16 points better off than they were at the same stage last season (20 games).

Diaz is back

Luis Diaz could play his 50th league game for the Reds.

And he is one goal away from recording his best total in a season for Liverpool. He is equal with the six he netted in in 2021/22 when he joined in the January transfer window.

Any chance of these milestones…

If the Reds score four times they will register 300 league goals away from home under Jurgen Klopp.

The next goal will be the 50th in league meetings between the clubs – all in the Premier League with the Reds accounting for 39 of them so far.

Not quite at home?

They have won more league games on the road this season (four) than at the Vitality Stadium. Going into this weekend’s fixtures only Sheffield United (10) have scored fewer goals at home than the Cherries.

After picking up just three points from their opening nine league matches (three draws, six losses), Bournemouth have earned 22 points from the next 10.

Dominic Solanke has scored 12 league goals so far this season – three more than he had scored in his previous two seasons in the top flight.

Solanke has scored eight goals in his last eight league appearances, including a hat-trick in the 3-2 away win at Nottingham Forest.

A lucky charm?

Andy Madley is the referee for this fixture. He has refereed Liverpool 12 different times and they have never lost.

He has, meanwhile, also taken charge of Bournemouth 12 times and they have lost once.

This Season’s Scorers

Bournemouth: Solanke 13, Kluivert 4, Semenyo 3, Tavernier 3, Billing 2 (2), Brooks 2, Moore 2, Sinisterra 2, Senesi 2, Christie 1, Rothwell 1, Scott 1, Traore 1

Liverpool: Salah 18, Gakpo 9, Jota 9, Nunez 8, Diaz 6, Jones 4, Szoboszlai 4,

Alexander-Arnold 2, Endo 2, Gravenberch 2, Elliott 1, Mac Allister 1, Quansah 1, Robertson 1, Van Dijk 1, own goals 5

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).