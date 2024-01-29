It was an emotional-but-satisfying day at Anfield as Liverpool beat Norwich in the FA Cup. Here, we have five things you may have missed.

Some of you may have been watching through misty eyes as the Reds won comfortably to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Supporters sang Jurgen Klopp‘s name and the players on the pitch paid tribute in their own way, with five great goals to Norwich‘s two.

Here are five things you may have missed from Liverpool vs. Norwich.

Ibou wants a hug

Ibou went for the hug instead ? pic.twitter.com/ekIu3t1vEN — DB (@Kloppholic) January 28, 2024

It was an emotional afternoon for everyone at Anfield, but captain Virgil van Dijk was firmly in the zone, as Ibrahima Konate found out.

As the French defender was being substituted for his captain, in the 55th minute, Konate went to embrace his fellow defender before realising that Van Dijk was after the captain’s armband from him.

A slightly awkward moment for Ibou!

Diaz’s confidence is back

OK, so it is far easier to do this when you’re 4-2 up in added time, but this piece of skill from Luis Diaz is another sign that the Colombian is getting back to form.

This piece of control wasn’t the first time we have seen the talented winger pull of an amazing piece of skill, as you can see below.

Jamie Carragher couldn't believe his eyes after watching Luiz Diaz's ridiculous skill on the Anfield touchline ?? pic.twitter.com/XPrJY2ZsJ7 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 24, 2022





Even Szoboszlai was impressed

Dominik Szoboszlai is a special player in his own right, but even he was impressed by Diaz’s moment of magic.

In the moments after Diaz produced the piece of skill, Liverpool scored and, during the celebrations, Chloe Bloxam caught Szoboszlai mimicking the No. 7’s movements.

A heart from Klopp

klopp did the heart again ??????? pic.twitter.com/i0Ru5ddVvd — hae ?? (@drwnunez) January 28, 2024

Klopp was trying to keep his emotions in check as he arrived at Anfield for the first time since announcing his departure at the end of the season.

He didn’t ignore the situation completely, though, looking visibly moved during You’ll Never Walk Alone, before giving making this love heart gesture to the Kop at full time.

There are going to be some sad, but hopefully successful, days ahead.

Jurgen lives forever

What a fucking club ?? pic.twitter.com/9rLKrVDRpg — Sean (@Sean1892_) January 28, 2024

Liverpool supporters are proud of their history and love continuing traditions. The news of Klopp shocked in a similar manner to Bill Shankly‘s resignation nearly 50 years ago.

One Liverpool fan held up a banner reading ‘Jurgen lives forever’, echoing one that had been held up for Shankly after his passing in 1981.