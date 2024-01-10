Fabio Carvalho‘s return to Liverpool was short-lived, with the attacking midfielder departing again to join Hull City on loan for the rest of the season.

After a difficult stint at RB Leipzig, Carvalho was recalled to Liverpool as soon as the January transfer window opened.

The Portuguese only clocked 360 minutes while on loan in Germany, which was far from the plan when a temporary exit was agreed for his second season on the books.

But there was no intention from the Reds to retain Carvalho for the second half of the season, with the club instead fielding a range of domestic loan offers.

While Wolves, Leicester, Southampton and Fulham were among the clubs credited with an interest, the Portuguese has now completed a half-season switch to Hull City.

Hull City, who are currently seventh in the Championship, now boast two Liverpool loanees in their squad, with Carvalho joining Tyler Morton on Humberside.

Manager Liam Rosenior has demonstrated his willingness to trust young players during his time at Hull so far, not least with Morton commanding a key starting role in midfield.

The hope will be that Carvalho proves similarly important, as he bids to build up game time and impress in the second tier.

Carvalho’s move to the MKM Stadium comes amid fears of a long-term layoff for Man City loanee Liam Delap, who has suffered a knee injury after starting 24 of Hull City‘s 26 league games so far.

Delap had most recently been a regular on the right wing, which could offer Carvalho an immediate route into the starting lineup in Rosenior’s 4-2-3-1.

Liverpool maintain their belief in Carvalho as a long-term option for Jurgen Klopp, but the importance of nailing his time at Hull City cannot be undersold.

Carvalho will go straight into the squad for Friday’s clash with Norwich.

Good luck, Fabio!