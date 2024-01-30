A football finance specialist has indicated that Liverpool will have a “sizeable” budget for transfer activity this summer.

Five senior midfielders made way for four new ones ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, with the club parting with around £150 million to restock that area of the pitch.

Despite on-pitch fortunes drastically improving this season, there are still a number of positions likely to require surgery when the transfer window reopens.

Before any significant business can be conducted, however, the club will need to seek clarity on a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, as well as his backroom team and a sporting director.

It appears those who assume the roles for next season will be given a helping hand with recruitment, with football finance writer Mo Chatra suggesting that “funds should not be a problem.”

The next manager and Sporting Director at Liverpool should have very sizeable funds at their disposal for player acquisitions. The club should make a record-breaking turnover of £630m or more next season and reasonable profits for the current season. — Mo Chatra (@MoChatra) January 29, 2024

Chatra wrote: “The next manager and Sporting Director at Liverpool should have very sizeable funds at their disposal for player acquisitions.

“The club should make a record-breaking turnover of £630m or more next season and reasonable profits for the current season.

“Profits should be achieved this season – despite an expected decrease in revenue – due largely to a substantial drop in the wage bill.

“This will be thanks to a number of expensive contracts ending last summer plus no Champions League bonuses.”

The club dropped from third to seventh in this year’s Deloitte Football Money League, although the revenue change itself was minimal.

Just £500,000 separated the totals from 2023 and 2024, with Liverpool’s revenue dropping from £594.3 million to £593.8 million.

As things stand, the Reds are well on course to regain a place in next season’s Champions League, having dropped out of the competition for the first time since 2016.

This would naturally be a boost to revenue for the following 12 months, as would any potential silverware that comes Liverpool’s way this season.

The club were linked with a number of defenders last summer, and with the likely departure of Joel Matip, it is extremely plausible that Liverpool will dip back into that market ahead of next season.

Any prospective signings will no doubt want assurances around the next manager and sporting director, with both of those appointments also likely to impact upcoming transfer strategy.

Liverpool have plenty of work to do on the pitch between now and May, but decisions off it could have long-lasting implications for how the budget is distributed for 2024/25 and beyond.