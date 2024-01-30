Jurgen Klopp is facing a welcome selection headache, with Liverpool’s injury list starting to clear ahead of the visit of Chelsea to Anfield.

The German’s options have been significantly boosted over the course of the last week, but the major question is how many returning stars go straight into his team on Wednesday evening.

There is, at least, no doubt that Alisson will start in goal and that Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate will partner in defence, but it gets a little trickier around them.

That is partly because Conor Bradley has been incredibly impressive since coming into the team at right-back, negating the need to take any risks with Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s fitness.

However, if the Reds’ No. 66 is deemed to be physically ready, then he is too influential to leave on the bench for a game of such importance.

The same could arguably said for Andy Robertson, but the length of his layoff and Joe Gomez‘s fine recent form mean the latter could get the nod at left-back.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister is fit again to take on the anchor role, while Curtis Jones is a nailed-on starter given his form this season.

And Dominik Szoboszlai could well join them, given that he should be fully match fit after a brief stint on the sidelines.

Up top, it is difficult to look beyond a trio of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota as Klopp’s best in the continued absence of Mohamed Salah.

However, Cody Gakpo is likely to have a key role to play from the bench should he not be selected.

Likely Liverpool XI vs. Chelsea: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Diaz, Jota, Nunez