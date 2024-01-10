Jurgen Klopp believes you “cannot be more unlucky” than Darwin Nunez has with chances denied for Liverpool, but hailed his No. 9’s “contribution in all games.”

It is something of a running joke now – at least among rival fans – that Nunez does everything but the finish for Liverpool.

Only Everton‘s Dominic Calvert-Lewin (-3.9) is underperforming his xG by a higher margin than Nunez (-3.6) in this season’s Premier League, while the Uruguayan comfortably led in this metric on Wednesday night.

Thwarted by a brilliant save from Bernd Leno when effectively through on goal against Fulham, Nunez ended the 2-1 win with an xG of 0.76 and xGOT of 0.88, but no goals to show for it.

He did, however, set up both goals, bringing his season’s tally to 10 assists, which is more than any other Liverpool player.

“I don’t know how to explain the Darwin situation,” Klopp admitted in his post-match press conference.

“I’m so happy about our crowd, how they take it; I’m so happy about Darwin’s reaction, how he takes it.

“But you cannot be more unlucky than he was in this finishing situation, it’s just not possible. There was absolutely everything right, then the ball didn’t go in.

“Then he still sets up the other goal. I really think that’s really special to do that, again.

“For Mo in the other game, probably West Ham if I’m right, then today for Cody. Super special.”

Nunez has transformed his reputation this campaign, becoming a firm favourite among supporters after losing his place in the side in the second half of last season.

There was even a disappointment that the 24-year-old did not start the first leg of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final, but Klopp went on to explain why.

“He plays outstanding. I have to say it, I have to say it,” the manager continued.

“So many things I really love about the game.

“The first year was a year to adapt, and he scored here and there, but now the contribution in all games.

“He would have started tonight, but he had cramps in the last game, so three days later he doesn’t start.

“The boys don’t start because they score or don’t score, my belief and my trust in them is – as long as they behave properly – endless.

“They just deserve it, because of the effort they put in.

“That you can bring Cody and Darwin from the bench, that’s a proper change.

“We changed, on top of that, system and formation and setup, so all of a sudden the high press was not organised anymore, problems there, tried to fix that from outside, then all of a sudden protection wasn’t there.

“But the offensive situations were much better and that’s good. He’s a big part of that.”