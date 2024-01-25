Liverpool’s injury list is finally starting to ease and Jurgen Klopp suggested there is a “chance” for Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai to feature vs. Norwich.

The Reds have been hit with a number of injuries and absences in quick succession but their results have not faltered, a credit to the strength in depth.

But Klopp will be handed a timely boost for Norwich‘s visit on Sunday in the FA Cup with Szoboszlai expected to be fit to feature, as well as Robertson.

Alexander-Arnold must first return to team training before he can be in contention, with the right-back still a step behind Szoboszlai in the recovery process.

Klopp explained in Thursday’s press conference: “There’s a chance for all of them, but we will really have to see. It’s touch and go.

“Robbo is physically ready and I think it was good to have him in the matchday squad (vs. Fulham) and he’s completely in a normal team training schedule, like Dom from tomorrow (Friday) on.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) he had a session, today a day off and then tomorrow completely normal. That obviously means he is ready for minutes.

“For Trent, is it Norwich or the game after (Chelsea)? We have to see. He was not in team training, not even parts of team training yet so if he can be tomorrow (Friday) I have to make a decision there.

“It would be absolutely helpful if they all could be involved, but we will see.”

Szoboszlai has been sidelined since the New Year’s Day win over Newcastle while Alexander-Arnold damaged his knee at Arsenal in the previous round of the FA Cup.

They have missed the last four and three games respectively but their presence would be a welcome boost as Liverpool look to progress in the cup before meeting Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Robertson’s return, meanwhile, has been a long time coming and the left-back was full of smiles as he took his place on the bench at Fulham as Liverpool secured their spot in the League Cup final.

His priority will now be to get back on the pitch and Sunday could be just the time for that, though do not be surprised if Owen Beck starts before Robertson takes his place later in the match.