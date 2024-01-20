Jurgen Klopp is a pinup boy for giving opportunities for youngsters to impress, and he continues to lead the way in the Premier League this season – which won’t be a surprise to Reds.

The club’s academy has been the birthplace of a myriad of success stories, and one need only look at the current squad to see how fruitful the route can be.

Klopp has lived by the adage that ‘if you’re good enough, you’re old enough’, and he places tremendous faith in the next generation, and not because he has to.

Of course, with Liverpool’s transfer policy under FSG the ability to recruit from within is highly valued, but Klopp will never force the issue.

In the current Premier League campaign, Liverpool have nine academy graduates in their squad, all of whom have amassed a combined 393 matches, the most of any club in the division, as per TransferMarkt.

We know which clubs can spend the most money ? But which clubs promote the most players from their youth academy?

Chelsea are second in the list, also with nine academy players, though they have combined for only 255 games. Man United, meanwhile, boast the most experienced academy contingent, made up of seven, with 615 games experience.

The Reds’ list is full of talent with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Stefan Bajcetic, Conor Bradley, Harvey Elliott – who will be classed as an academy graduate having arrived at the age of 16 – Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah and Ben Doak.

It is a nod to both the work at Kirkby, youth scouting and the trust Klopp is willing to hand out to those who earn it.

Of the academy production line, Klopp recently told reporters: “I can only integrate into the first-team what the academy produces.

“I think the amount of academy players at the Arsenal [FA Cup] game was 10 all together, that’s a really nice thing.

“The academy produces the players, but it’s all about the players, because even the academy cannot perform miracles and make wonderful art out of a piece of wood, so there must be some talent.

“I love that when these boys, they must not [only] be Scousers, but when on top of that it’s a Scouser, it’s even more fun.

“We have players from different areas in the region so that will not be the ticket into the first team, but it’s cool.

“I think what helps the most is the rise of Trent, Curtis and now Jarell, that’s what drives young players. To see it’s possible in a top team in the Premier League and in the world to get into, it’s good and we’re really happy about that.”

Long may it continue!