Another game, another thrilling watch as Liverpool beat Newcastle 4-2, to go three points clear at the top of the Premier League.

From a lost wedding ring to returning heroes, there was plenty going on at Anfield on and off the pitch with the rain pouring heavily on Merseyside.

Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones‘ goals were the highlights of the night but, with six goals in total to take in, you may have missed some of the events surrounding the match that were harder to spot.

We’ve put together a list of things you may have missed as Liverpool took on Newcastle.

Gordon points the wrong way

Anthony Gordon showing the keeper the way back home to Newcastle ? pic.twitter.com/A75BshWb5c — The Scouse Republican (@Boss__Tha) January 1, 2024

Ex-Everton winger Anthony Gordon didn’t enjoy a good night as he toiled against Joe Gomez on the Newcastle right.

Though he tried, he wasn’t much help to his goalkeeper, Martin Dubravka, either. Before Salah’s second penalty, he could be seen gesturing to the ‘keeper to dive left.

Dubravka did so but Salah duly finished the other way, making Gordon look a little bit silly.

Cameraman back in the good books

"I needed a professional diver because I lost it in the sea!" Not the first time Jurgen Klopp has lost that ring ?? pic.twitter.com/GaBD8RXW1W — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 1, 2024

You may remember in recent weeks that Jurgen Klopp has criticised the camera operator at Anfield for getting too close.

Well he was back in the manager’s good books post-Newcastle as he helped find Klopp’s wedding ring!

As the pair walked off the pitch, following the manager’s delayed fist pumps, Klopp embraced the cameraman and later told Sky Sports: “He annoyed me quite a lot of times already this season.

“But, today, now he has a lot of shots free because that was really important.”

Jurgen dancing to One Kiss at full time

?? Jurgen dancing to One Kiss at full time ? pic.twitter.com/lE59FqtFcZ — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) January 2, 2024

Clearly just getting some practice in for Liverpool’s several trophy celebrations to come later this season. One Kiss is all it takes to get the boss dancing.

Loving Endo’s performance

The reaction endo received when getting subbed off last night ?? pic.twitter.com/sGfKik8VJO — DB (@Kloppholic) January 2, 2024

The Japan captain is off to the Asian Cup now and will be missed by his Liverpool teammates. After another solid game, you could see how much he is appreciated by the rest of the squad from their reaction.

Diaz’s reaction

The eagle-eyed among you may have spotted Luis Diaz‘s reaction to Klopp’s anguish on the sidelines.

It looks like he’s laughing – if so, let’s hope the boss didn’t see! It is good to see him smiling again.

Alisson and Karius catch up at full time

Most of you have probably seen the videos and photos of Roberto Firmino returning to Anfield with Fabinho on Monday night. The pair, especially the former, were welcomed back with open arms.

A reunion that went under the radar, though, was Loris Karius visiting with Newcastle.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper was one of two goalkeepers on the bench, with No. 1 Nick Pope injured. After the game, he shared a moment with his Liverpool replacement, Alisson, as the pair chatted on the pitch.

Karius obviously came in for a lot of stick after his Champions League final mistakes, but those who were there for his appearance in a pre-season friendly vs. Torino will remember the support he received from fans in attendance.