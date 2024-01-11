Conor Bradley‘s performance was described as “exceptional” by Jurgen Klopp, as the boss explained how his body reacted after beating Fulham 2-1 in the League Cup.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold out injured for the next three weeks, Bradley knew the League Cup semi-final at Anfield was a real chance to claim the right-back position, albeit temporarily.

He appears to have grasped the opportunity and ran with it, ran so far in fact that Klopp said “somebody has to drive him home!”

Along with Curtis Jones and substitute Darwin Nunez, Liverpool’s young Northern Ireland international was the standout player on the pitch as one of the few to provide a spark in an otherwise drab first half.

After the match, Klopp said: “A top boy, and today was pretty intense for him. Somebody has to drive him home, hopefully, because he’s sitting in the dressing room and doesn’t look great.

“He gave his absolute everything and it’s just so nice to see, it’s really so nice to see.”

Despite now coming into the spotlight, Bradley’s season back at Liverpool – after a loan at Bolton – hasn’t quite gone to plan so far. He got injured in pre-season and has found himself in the cold at times.

Klopp insists he never doubted the 20-year-old, though. “I was waiting for the moment we could give him the opportunity,” the German explained.

“I was already waiting for it, because when he got injured in pre-season my opinion about him was already here (signals high), then he was out for a pretty long time.”

On Sky Sports, the boss went on to say how respected he already is within the squad, adding: “He will probably fall asleep in the dressing room! Exceptional, what a boy. Wonderful.

“Fantastic character, a real talent, top potential – and he’s in the right team, because everybody loves him, everybody respects him, everybody wants him to succeed.”

Against Fulham, he won all six of his tackles, made six ball recoveries and completed 88 percent of his passes.

Most importantly, though, he offered Liverpool a threat out wide, something that isn’t quite there with Joe Gomez on the left.