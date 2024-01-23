With the potential for players to return from injury, Pep Lijnders gives updates on and previews Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Fulham.

The assistant manager will address the media at the AXA Training Centre at 11am (GMT) ahead of Fulham vs. Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, and you can stay up to date on the entire press conference with us!

Our coverage updates automatically below:

* Remember to subscribe to This Is Anfield on YouTube to watch every LFC press conference in full.