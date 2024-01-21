★ PREMIUM
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 21, 2024: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans hail “killer” Diogo Jota as “most underrated in the Premier League”

Liverpool dealt with tricky conditions to win comfortably against Bournemouth, and fans didn’t have enough superlatives to praise Diogo Jota‘s finishing.

It was like they were never away; Liverpool pleased supporters with a convincing 4-0 victory over Andoni Iraola’s in-form Bournemouth team.

It wasn’t a game that will be remembered as a display of free-flowing, intricate football, but it was Liverpool’s defensive solidity, combined with supremely clinical finishing, that earned the Reds’ points.

Here is how Liverpool supporters reacted to the Reds’ 4-0 Premier League win against Bournemouth.

 

Jota the slotter

“It’s very simple! Ball in the box; shots against the post; and away from the keeper” – Shayne Rochfort on Facebook.

 

Good performances all around

While Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez will take the headlines, Alexis Mac Allister produced a very mature performance at No. 6 away from home.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk were also fantastic in defence, with the former increasingly coming being noticed by the wider media.

“Alexis playing 6 like he’s played it all his life! What a majestic player” – Vlad Pris in the comments.

“I love the way this team is working, when someone is down, there is someone else to pick up & interchange nicely. Reliant on one person we are not & the young lads who’ve come in are showing they are ready.” – Kloppleganger in the comments.

 

Paul Tierney up to his usual VAR tricks

Liverpool won in spite of the video assistant referee on Sunday.

