Liverpool dealt with tricky conditions to win comfortably against Bournemouth, and fans didn’t have enough superlatives to praise Diogo Jota‘s finishing.

It was like they were never away; Liverpool pleased supporters with a convincing 4-0 victory over Andoni Iraola’s in-form Bournemouth team.

It wasn’t a game that will be remembered as a display of free-flowing, intricate football, but it was Liverpool’s defensive solidity, combined with supremely clinical finishing, that earned the Reds’ points.

Here is how Liverpool supporters reacted to the Reds’ 4-0 Premier League win against Bournemouth.

Jota the slotter

Jota reminds me of Robbie Fowler. Such a good player and an awesome finisher. Some kind of missing je ne sais quoi that stops him being world class but I can’t put my finger on what it is. Doesn’t matter though because he’s still bloody good #BOULIV — Harry McMullen (@mcmulhar) January 21, 2024

Very little more amusing in football than a crowd doing the big ‘wooooo’ just as Jota miscues his first attempt only for him to then slap it bottom corner — John Bradley (@jbradleymedia) January 21, 2024

I can be too critical of him when he's having an off day, but what a footballer Diogo Jota is. An absolute killer. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 21, 2024

“It’s very simple! Ball in the box; shots against the post; and away from the keeper” – Shayne Rochfort on Facebook.

Reckon Jota is the most underrated player in the premier league. He’s as good as anyone. — George Reid (@reid1892) January 21, 2024

Our roughest period last year was about the midfield struggles but my god did we miss Diogo Jota too. What a player. ????? — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) January 21, 2024

Good performances all around

While Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez will take the headlines, Alexis Mac Allister produced a very mature performance at No. 6 away from home.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk were also fantastic in defence, with the former increasingly coming being noticed by the wider media.

A statement win that. Big players missing and a bench full of kids and still they win a game away in total control. Konate is a colossus, Nunez and Jota clinical. Boss 3 points — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) January 21, 2024

Full-time thoughts: • Brilliant second half from the Reds

• Braces for Nunez and Diogo. 4 brilliant finishes.

• Massive win

• A clean sheet

• Still top of the league

• MacAllister was terrific

• Hopefully Curtis’ injury isn’t serious Fulham (A) next. Up the Reds! — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) January 21, 2024

Jota will get man of the match but Mac Allister has been the best player on the pitch for me — Thomas (@KearneyLFC) January 21, 2024

“Alexis playing 6 like he’s played it all his life! What a majestic player” – Vlad Pris in the comments.

I wouldn't swap our front five for anyone's. They're a Swiss Army knife of goals. — Sally (@SalligatorLFC) January 21, 2024

Without Salah, Alexander-Arnold, Szobozlai, Endo, Robertson, Tsimikas, Matip, Thiago, Bajcetic Winning 3-0 at Bournemouth, the divisions form team. — Mike Wilson* (@Redsmail) January 21, 2024

There aren’t the superlatives for this performance. Utterly sensational and even more so given all the mitigating factors. — Dan (@Dan23_92) January 21, 2024

“I love the way this team is working, when someone is down, there is someone else to pick up & interchange nicely. Reliant on one person we are not & the young lads who’ve come in are showing they are ready.” – Kloppleganger in the comments.

Only advantage we’ve maybe had for us today is the break killing Bournemouth’s momentum but you can argue that for us too and look what we’ve done. Probably still rather face them today than a week ago when they’re going in flying. — Dan (@Dan23_92) January 21, 2024

We got to stop always picking him to be the sacrifice.. he needs to stay central, Jota played well from the right in the second half too. Could be a option Jota-Darwin-Diaz.. https://t.co/yeEiL1kUuv — LFC Micks ? (@Micks2B) January 21, 2024

Macallister has ran this game. Rolls Royce performance. — hewonitfrombrock (@wonitfrombrock) January 21, 2024

Paul Tierney up to his usual VAR tricks

Liverpool won in spite of the video assistant referee on Sunday.

The thing about the Jones / Kluivert challenges is they are similar. The difference being one was frame frozen at the point of impact for the referee to review. One wasn’t. Nobody will convince me that Sours game wasn’t weighted against #LFC. — Si Steers (@sisteers) January 21, 2024

No, I have no idea why that wasn't a penalty for the challenge on Jota either. https://t.co/H1WHk240Pl — David Phillips (@lovefutebol) January 21, 2024

Thankfully we’ve got VAR (the system) for incidents like that one with Kluivert, at least then the ref can have another look at challenges they maybe didn’t see first time. If the VAR (the person) is any use. — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) January 21, 2024